fashion

15 spring wardrobe finds under $50 from The Iconic's new Outlet store.

Excuse us but we have an important PSA: Australian e-tailer The Iconic has just launched an outlet with heavily discounted designer clothing. And heck, do our wardrobes need it.

As our winter clothes were replaced with sweats this year (we're not complaining), it's time to get our spring and summer wardrobes ready. We're talking colour, prints and floaty linen to lift our spirits before the warmer months ahead.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review the viral bikini bottom. Post continues below.

﻿

The Iconic outlet is offering "at least" 50 per cent off some of our favourite brands - think $10 tops, $20 dresses and $15 shoes. Yep, seriously cheap. 

But first, a quick disclaimer: as outlets are selling end-of-season pieces at bargain bin prices, there's only limited stock available, meaning there will be pieces that just won't be in your size.

We suggest setting the filter to your size first, so you won't be disappointed when your new favourite dress is out of stock.

Here are 15 finds we're eyeing off for under $50.

Jac & Mooki Milla Tank Dress, $39.60.

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Woven Lillian Midi Dress, $19.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Calli Sloane Tie Sleeve Dress, $19.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Curvy Gabrielle Midi Dress, $19.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Woven Birdie Tiered Mini Dress, $17.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Curvy RhiRhi Utility Romper, $23.99.

Image: The Iconic.

The Fifth Label Portraiture Playsuit, $40.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Curvy Cheetah Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $26.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Carmen Crop Button Tie Top, $21.59.

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Curve One Shoulder Sleeveless Top, $7.

Image: The Iconic.

Articles of Society High Jaynee Shorts, $20.

Image: The Iconic.

Tussah Keyla Shorts, $39.17.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Lulu Side Bow Skirt, $20.99.

Image: The Iconic.

The Fated Love Myself Mini Skirt, $44.07.

Image: The Iconic.

Sol Sana Venus Slides, $48.

Image: The Iconic.﻿

What will you be getting your hands on? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: Instagram/@jacandmooki 

Love all things beauty? Take our survey to tell us how you look after your hair and you could win $50. 

Tags: news-stories , fashion , the-pick-me-up

