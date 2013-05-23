entertainment

Fluff: The best of the frocks from Sydney's Great Gatsby premiere.

1. The Great Gatsby red carpet. You’re welcome.

The Sydney premiere of The Great Gatsby (finally) took place last night, and we’ve got all the best pics from the red carpet. Carey Mulligan pulled off her usual ‘EnglishRose/perfect in every way/can’t help but make make you jealous’ look, and a whole bunch of Aussie stars frocked up for the occasion.

A notable no-show? Leo DiCaprio, who managed to fly into Sydney for a few hours on New Year’s Eve to party, but couldn’t quite make this work-related trip. But Leo Shmeo. Who cares about stars when there are FROCKS to be looked at?

Check out all the red carpet looks below:
The Great Gatsby Sydney Premiere
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Catherine Martin
Tobey MacGuire
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
Emma Freedman
Emma Freedman
Darren McMullen
Delta Goodrem
Kerri-Anne Kennerly
Joel Madden
Jesinta Campbell
Deborah Hutton
Alexis Blake and Joel Edgerton
Kate Ritchie
Bridget and Frances Abbott
Stephanie Rice
Stephanie Rice
Kate Peck
Ita Buttrose
Sally Obermeder and Kylie Gillies
Sandra Sully
Kate Richie with husband Stuart Webb
Barry and Gracie Otto
Larry and Sylvie Emdur
Krew Boylan
Samantha Jade
Collette Dinnigan
Danielle Spencer
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Isla Fischer
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Carey Mulligan
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Angelica Houston
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Anna Wintour
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Emeli Sande
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Florence Welch
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Jennifer Morrison
The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Nina Dobrev
013867-gatsby.jpg
the-great-gatsby-movie-trailer-628.jpg
544208_524342637608156_2085038835_n.jpg
gatsby_header_170313_18mscm7-18mscmb.jpg
525761_10151371954817461_679643866_n.jpg

2. To help you through the disappointing news that Brad Pitt isn’t doing any more sex scenes in movies, here are our three favourite movie clips of him in action. No need to thank us, it was our pleasure …

 

3. Kim Kardashian’s baby shower invitation is… well, it’s… Just take a look:

Photo: TMZ
Photo: TMZ

Really, the invite itself is almost surprisingly tasteful but they couldn’t help but throw in that over-the-top Kardashian-esq flavour by putting it in a music box, eh?

And get this: According to TMZ, the ballerina turns in circles to a sweet lullaby called ‘Hey Mama’ – written by dad-to-be Kanye West.

Speaking of all things Kardashian, the ladiess’ most recent advertising kampaign for Kardashian Kollection is a little very suss. The shots basically take photoshopping to some very smooth extremes.

Looking at them is kind of like being in a weird K-filled dream – you can tell something is off but you just can’t quite put your finger on what.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

Oh actually – you can! Khloe is missing a neck. That one’s pretty obvious.
Katy Perry with two left hands
American Apparel photoshop original
American Apparel photoshop fail
Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine
Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo
Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine
Bikini legs photoshop fail
Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed
Demi Moore missing a hip
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI
Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire
Hot dog fingers
This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body
Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero
Jennifer Anniston before and after
Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping
Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
Karlie adding weight to a model
Another Karlie photoshop fail
Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back
Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers
Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine
Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine
Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine
Keira Knightly redone by Chanel
Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in
Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine
Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine
Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue
Lauren Graham missing her neck
Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs
Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on
Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine
Online shop model's levitating hand
Online shop photoshop fail
This model missing a limb
Online store photoshop fail
Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion
Prince William has suddenly got black hair
Rachel Bilson out of proportion
SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers
Suave body wash model has been
Jeans photoshop fail
Target ad with one too many arms
Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover
Victoria Secrets model missing thighs
VIntage Reserve photoshop fail
Vintage Reserve photoshop fail
Vogue cover model missing part of her arm
Walmart bikini painted on
Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed
Scarlett Johansson for D&G
This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?
It's twins? It's not.
Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.
When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2
Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?
On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...
Jessica Alba, is that you?
The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...
Mexico Vogue's March issue.
Where's her arm?
Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..
Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.
Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..
Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

4. Will Smith has made some pretty confronting remarks about African-Americans treating their children as “property”. Click to read more.

5. Jon Bon Jovi thinks this young singer is an ‘A–hole’

Do we really need to give you three guesses?

No, didn’t think so – it’s Justin Bieber, and Bon Jovi thinks he’s disrespecting his fans by being, well, a bit of a twat. Bieber turned up two hours late to a concert recently, and Bon Jovi had this to say to the London Evening Standard:

Every generation has guys that do that, none of that is new. They run the risk of disrespecting their audience members who have worked hard to pay for their ticket, to give you the permission to take two or three hours of their lives — or in that kid’s case, 80 minutes of their lives.

Do it once, you can be forgiven. Do it enough times and shame on you. They won’t have you back. Then it just becomes a cliché. It’s really not cool — you’re an a–hole. Go to f—in’ work!

After Bieber’s not-so-humble acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards, Bon Jovi has come out and said what a lot of people are already thinking.

You can watch Justin accept the award (and be awesome by wearing his sunglasses INSIDE) here:

6. Jennifer Aniston has caught her former Friends stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox having a booty call! Watch the hilarious video here.

7. Ricky Gervais has slammed Beyonce for praying for Oklahoma’s victims.

Gervais, a staunch atheist, has been copping quite a bit of backlash for having a go at celebrities who were sending their prayers to Oklahoma victims via Twitter. The initial exchange occurred when MTV tweeted that Beyonce, Katy Perry and Rihanna were sending their prayers to Oklahoma.

Ricky responded:

He then started his own twitter hashtag – #actuallydosomethingforoklahoma to encourage people to donate rather than pray:

The Red Cross has since thanked Gervais for bringing forth a spike in donations.

8. Shakira can put her ankles behind her ears while wearing jeans … oh, yes, she can! See the freaky pic here.

Oliver and Queen Helen

9. Helen Mirren fills in for the queen.

A young boy with leukemia in the UK had his wish of a meeting the Queen (almost) come true. Mirren, 67, who is currently reprising her Oscar winning role for a play on the West End, filled in for actual Queen when Elizabeth II couldn’t make it herself.

In her full Queen get-up, Mirren drank tea with Oliver, who also has Down’s Syndrome. He was also lucky enough to be ‘knighted’ by Queen Helen, officially to be known from now on as”Sir Oliver”.

Mirren told The Sun: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to meet such a brave young man.” Helen Mirren just won at life. And, to be honest, we think it’s almost better than meeting the real Queen, don’t you?

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???