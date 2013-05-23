Fluff: The best of the frocks from Sydney's Great Gatsby premiere.

1. The Great Gatsby red carpet. You’re welcome.

The Sydney premiere of The Great Gatsby (finally) took place last night, and we’ve got all the best pics from the red carpet. Carey Mulligan pulled off her usual ‘EnglishRose/perfect in every way/can’t help but make make you jealous’ look, and a whole bunch of Aussie stars frocked up for the occasion.

A notable no-show? Leo DiCaprio, who managed to fly into Sydney for a few hours on New Year’s Eve to party, but couldn’t quite make this work-related trip. But Leo Shmeo. Who cares about stars when there are FROCKS to be looked at?

Check out all the red carpet looks below:

The Great Gatsby Sydney Premiere

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan

Catherine Martin

Tobey MacGuire

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki

Emma Freedman

Emma Freedman

Darren McMullen

Delta Goodrem

Kerri-Anne Kennerly

Joel Madden

Jesinta Campbell

Deborah Hutton

Alexis Blake and Joel Edgerton

Kate Ritchie

Bridget and Frances Abbott

Stephanie Rice

Stephanie Rice

Kate Peck

Ita Buttrose

Sally Obermeder and Kylie Gillies

Sandra Sully

Kate Richie with husband Stuart Webb

Barry and Gracie Otto

Larry and Sylvie Emdur

Krew Boylan

Samantha Jade

Collette Dinnigan

Danielle Spencer

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Isla Fischer

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Carey Mulligan

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Angelica Houston

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Anna Wintour

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Emeli Sande

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Florence Welch

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Jennifer Morrison

The Great Gatsby New York Premiere: Nina Dobrev

2. To help you through the disappointing news that Brad Pitt isn’t doing any more sex scenes in movies, here are our three favourite movie clips of him in action. No need to thank us, it was our pleasure …

3. Kim Kardashian’s baby shower invitation is… well, it’s… Just take a look:

Really, the invite itself is almost surprisingly tasteful but they couldn’t help but throw in that over-the-top Kardashian-esq flavour by putting it in a music box, eh?

And get this: According to TMZ, the ballerina turns in circles to a sweet lullaby called ‘Hey Mama’ – written by dad-to-be Kanye West.

Speaking of all things Kardashian, the ladiess’ most recent advertising kampaign for Kardashian Kollection is a little very suss. The shots basically take photoshopping to some very smooth extremes.

Looking at them is kind of like being in a weird K-filled dream – you can tell something is off but you just can’t quite put your finger on what.