The guests nobody wants at their wedding

No one likes a stranger in their wedding photos. Okay, maybe not no one – the bride and groom are never too chuffed about a photobomber, but the people looking at the photos love it. In fact, we love it so much we’ve gathered some of our favourite ones for you to click through right here:

Emma wasnt kidding when she said the bride would pay for leaving her off the invite list. Hello. I'm Mr Ed. Now, this is how you do a honeymoon. Perfect timing. Hey, I was going to wear that! Would it be bad if I looked, just quickly? Bar tab! Where's Wally? No, I'm Mr Ed. I hate the singles table. My turn next. Your armpit smells fine. They REALLY shouldnt have served curry during the reception. Who invited them? Love is sacred or something. Its official: Our equine friends are the masters of the wedding photobomb. Whats a wedding without streakers, anyway? One of these things is not like the others Father of the Bride, Part 3: The Photobomb How many people can say they got horizontal during a wedding? This guy can. Love is infectious, after all Its never fun being the third wheel.