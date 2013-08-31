A dating website with more male users than women. The reason might surprise you.

By BERN MORLEY

When did it become taboo to admit that you would like to find a partner and have a baby with them? Why did it become considered desperate and shameful to reveal that you might be looking for a long term relationship and start a family in the near future?

Cue ‘serial dater’ Emmanuel Limal and his dating website designed specifically for individuals wishing to not only meet someone interested in a long term relationship, but to also find a partner that wishes to start a family.

Limal, who re-mortgaged his apartment to start the online dating site called babyklar.nu (Baby Ready now in English) said his reasoning was simple. He wanted a safe online dating site where wanting children was not only not a deal breaker; it was a prerequisite.

It is genius really. Here are all these people scrambling to set up websites and apps for people seeking casual sex and this guy taps into the yin to their yang. Just as the sexually liberated people of the world are embracing the unabashed hook up element of the dating world, so too are the ones that aren’t scared to say and ask for exactly what they want.

Says Limal, “I couldn’t seem to meet anyone willing to prioritise starting a family and struggled with when to mention wanting kids any time I met someone new. It’s the ultimate dating taboo,” he said. “Then one day I read a profile from a 38-year-old who said she knew it was ‘really bad to admit’ but she wanted children. And I just thought: ‘You shouldn’t be ashamed of this.'”

53% of registered members on Limal’s site are men, going totally against all general stereotypes and with testimonials from both sexes declaring “It’s so lovely to be able to say this out loud …” and “I finally dare to be honest about what I want.”

Here’s the thing.

There are a lot of people that want to meet their soul mate, fall hopelessly in love, start a family and end up with the whole white picket fence fairytale. Yet, the seeming ease at which people are able to find casual sex through online sites means that they are finding quite the obstacle in their way