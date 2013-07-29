The comment section for every article ever written about intimate grooming.

Whenever we publish a post about anything to do with vaginas on Mamamia, the comments section goes crazy. So when we came across this hilarious piece we just had to share it. It’s basically a pretend comment thread – listing every possible comment you ever see under a post about ‘intimate grooming’. Enjoy!

By NICOLE CLIFFE

1. It makes me feel cleaner.

2. Are you saying I’m dirtier than you are, because my vagina has naturally occurring hair? Hair that wicks bacteria and odors out of my vagina?

3. If you have hair in your vagina, you should see a doctor. The word is “vulva.”

4. Stop trying to make “vulva” happen. “Vulva” is never going to happen.

5. As a man, I can tell you: it’s a hygiene issue. I just prefer to be with women who take care of themselves.

6. When is this going to end? In three years, are we going to have to wax off our eyebrows or be told we’re dirty hippies now? ”First they came for my pits, but I said nothing.”

7. Way to devalue the Holocaust with your bullshit rich white feminist non-issue. You want to know about real suffering? Each one of my fingers and toes was pulled out by the roots and used to create a crown for an evil prince, which he wears while executing women who have spoken in public.

8. Why does no one talk about the Holocaust which Israel perpetuates on the Palestinians every day?

9. SHUT UP, #8.

10. I wax because I like the way it feels, not because of men.

11. You prefer the way it feels to have hot wax spread on your body’s most sensitive area, then yanked off in hairy strips?

12. You get used to it.

13. I’ve never gotten used to it. Nor have I ever gotten used to making a less-affluent woman touch my taint for fifty bucks.

14. Fifty bucks? I pay eighty plus tip! PM me the address!

15. You should just get lasered.

16. Yeah, and then apply a poultice of caviar.

17. Get a Groupon!

18. Groupons are destroying small businesses.

19. I’m a man, and society tells me to shave my face every day.

20. You can SEE YOUR FACE. You don’t have to brace one foot on a slippery tub and gingerly scrape your outer labia and then spend a week trying to dig out your ingrowns with a Tweezerman.

21. No, but really, I do it for myself, not for men, and feminism is about choice, and this is my choice.

22. Feminism is not about choice, it is about achieving radical gender equality. Maybe you should get back together with Trey.

23. Oh, excuse me, I didn’t know there was a High Council Meeting about what I was allowed to do with my pubic hair. When do we get to take off our wigs and pointy shoes and learn how to poison children?

24. Do you think Gloria Steinem waxes?

25. I don’t know! I could go either way. She’s so stylish and inspirational. Those incredible glasses and shift dresses.