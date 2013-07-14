lifestyle

The clap-off bra. Oh, science.

Sometimes you wonder why, with so many brilliant minds in the world, we don’t have cures for horrible diseases. Or why it still takes a whole day to fly to the other side of the earth. Or why we’re still struggling to find an affordable and practical alternative to petrol.

And then you realise, it’s because our best and brightest are spending their days doing this (probably NSFW). Introducing the clap-off bra:

Just make sure that you don’t wear it to an awards ceremony/concert/flamenco class/ANYWHERE WHERE THERE IS A SMIDGEN OF A CHANCE THAT SOMEONE MIGHT CLAP THEIR HANDS.

Go home, science. You’re drunk.

