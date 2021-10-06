Should I Watch It? The Chestnut Man, the new Netflix thriller that will haunt your dreams.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

The other night I had a dream about a "Chestnut Man".

I tossed and turned as I dreamt about a man made out of chestnuts that murdered little kids in the woods. In the dream it was my job to solve the murders but no matter how close I came, I could never catch the Chestnut Man.

The next morning I realised I had watched the trailer for Netflix's new Danish thriller, The Chestnut Man, after a few too many Friday night lockdown cocktails and accidentally inserted myself into the plot.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's The Chestnut Man. Post continues below.

Yes, there's a Chestnut Man. Yes, he's murdering people in the woods. But thankfully I don't have to catch him.

Below I unpack what The Chestnut Man is about and whether you should watch it:

What is The Chestnut Man about?

The Chestnut Man is a six-part Danish thriller dubbed in overly cheerful English voices.

If you can get past the dubbing, it's a bloody good thriller.

The series starts in 1987 when the town sheriff gets a call that a local farmer has let his cows escape.

When he arrives at the farm, he finds three people brutally murdered and a fourth seriously injured. He ventures into the basement and sees a little girl hiding under a table that's covered in little figurines made from chestnuts.

Then he is attacked from behind and killed.

We then flash forward to the present day Copenhagen. Police detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is paired up with Europol agent Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) to investigate the murder of a local woman.

When they arrive at the scene, they find the victim tied up to a piece of playground equipment in the middle of the woods and her hand has been amputated. At the house, the detectives find a little figurine made of chestnuts.

They soon discover the murder could be linked to the disappearance of a young girl a year earlier, and many other cases.

Also, there's a creepy song that the local children sing about the Chestnut Man.

It's not in English but imagine they're singing something like: "The Chestnut Man! The Chestnut Man! He'll stand at the end of your bed at night and do you a murder! The Chestnut Man! The Chestnut Man! He's standing behind you right now! Creepy outro..."

Good times!