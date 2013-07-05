The Book Circle: Andy Griffiths, Susannah McFarlane, Belinda Murrell

This post is sponsored by BIG W

With the school holidays in full swing, everyone is looking for something to keep kids occupied and entertained. To discover some excellent authors for children, and tips for encouraging your children to read, check out this month’s episode of The Book Circle. Cheryl Akle speaks with three fabulous and diverse children’s authors, all prolific writers who cover a range of genre’s and age groups with their work.

Andy Griffiths, Susannah McFarlane and Belinda Murrell speak about their books, their experiences with children and the best way to choose books for children. They all agree that books should simply be part of kids lives and most importantly, that they are fun!

Andy Griffiths: Andy Griffiths is one of Australia’s most popular children’s authors. He has written more than 20 books, including nonsense verse, short stories, comic novels and plays. Over the last 15 years Andy’s books have been New York Times bestsellers, won more than 50 children’s choice awards, been adapted as a television cartoon series and sold more than 5 million copies worldwide.

Andy is best known as the author of the much-loved Just! Series, The Day My Bum Went Psycho and now the Treehouse series, the third of which will be published in September 2013. He wrote his new children’s picture book Ed and Ted and Ted’s Dog Fred with his long time collaborator, illustrator Terry Denton.

Susannah McFarlane: Susannah McFarlane is a successful children’s book author who, after many years working as a publisher, now spends her time writing and creating stories that kids love to read. Susannah is the creator and writer of the award winning EJ 12 Girl Hero series, the creator and co-author of the hugely popular series for boys, Boy vs Beast, and the author of the Little Mates series of alphabet books for under fives. She was also the original concept creator of two of Australia’s leading popular tween fiction series Go Girl! And Zac Power. The sixteenth in the EJ 12 Girl Hero series, Time to Shine is available now.