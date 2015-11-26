How The Block couples are planning to spend their winnings.

After a nail-biting finale, The Block winners for 2015 have finally been revealed.

The final, which went to air last night, saw Dean and Shay take out top prize, closely followed by Luke and Ebony, Kingi and Caro, Whitney and Andy and Suzi and Vonni.

But now all the drama is over, how will the five couples use their tidy profits?

KIIS FM has revealed how The Block winnings will be spent – and spoiler alert – they include more renovations…

1. Dean and Shay: $755,000 profit.

Dean and Shay’s Melbourne penthouse sold for $2.3 million, leaving them with a healthy profit.

Shay told AAP the couple now planned to return home – to renovate.

“We’ve got a guttered bathroom and an unfinished deck. And we need to do lots of painting,” she said. “We’re a sucker for punishment.”

They also hope to buy a farm near Newcastle. The winning pair have also started a design business, which Shay will focus on after giving up her teaching career. Meanwhile, Dean will continue his electrical business as well.

“Definitely that amount of money is life changing, no matter which way you look at it,” he said. “It can give you some great opportunities. Really, we’re trying to take a step ahead with it.”

2. Luke and Ebony: $640,000 profit.

WA siblings Luke and Ebony were just $15,000 short of winning the top prize after their apartment sold for $2.2 million.

They said they would use their winnings to help out their parents and sister.

3. Kingi and Caro: $405,000 profit.

Townsville couple Kingi and Caro's auction was first, setting the tone for the rest of the drama.

They will put their winnings towards renovating their home and growing their family.

4. Whitney and Andy: $390,000 profit.

The couple, who recently announced their breakup, will split their winnings and pocket $195,000 each.

Whitney will put some of her money towards her parent's mortgage, while Andy is planning to travel.

5. Suzi and Vonni: $349,000 profit.

The controversial team placed last, but will still take home $174,500 each.

Both will spent their earnings on family holidays, with Vonni looking forward to a cruise with daughter Lilliana, while Suzi will take her kids to Disneyland.

Congratulations to all of the couples - what a season.

Who do you think deserved to win?

