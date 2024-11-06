Who will win The Block 2024? All the signs and hidden details.

The Block 2024 has been packed with drama, beautiful renovations, and a few unexpected twists as more than one couple stormed out.

Tensions have flared, particularly when it comes to the personal relationships on the show, with escalating feuds and confrontations becoming a focal point of the season.

But the biggest question remains: who will win The Block this season? Here's everything we know ahead to the highly anticipated finale.

Who will win The Block 2024?

As The Block approaches auction day, the competition remains fierce.

Judges have praised the creativity and craftsmanship displayed by all teams, with standout moments for several contestants in particular. The scores have been tight, reflecting the high stakes and intense rivalry, especially between frontrunners Courtney and Grant, with a total final score of 345, and Maddy and Charlotte, with a total score of 322.

However, as we know, scores do not always translate to the highest sale in the end.

One of the most talked-about moments this season was the fan-voted challenge, which saw the two boys — Haydn and Ricky — take home a significant advantage. Winning the Domain Listings and Buyers Jury challenge, Haydn and Ricky proved their property is the most popular and that they are certainly still in the running for the grand prize.

However, during the same challenge, The Block's most high-profile bidders Adrian Portelli and Danny Wallis both agreed that they were the most interested in Kristian and Mimi's house. Given these two are the most iconic bidders in the show's history, their top pick could be a sign of a major win for this couple come auction day.

Both Frank Valentic, a Block auction veteran, and former winners, Steph and Gian, have also tipped Kristian and Mimi's House 5 for the win.

All the finished houses on The Block 2024.

House 1: Maddy and Charlotte / Jesse and Paige.

Price Guide: $1.7 million to $1.85 million.

Final score: 322.

Jesse and Paige certainly had a tumultuous time on The Block this season. Pinned as the 'villains' of the season and after experiencing immense pressure during their time on the show, which saw them in heated arguments with each other, Jesse and Paige made a dramatic exit.

"Leaving The Block was easily the best decision we made. Absolutely no regrets," Paige told Pedestrian TV.

The show's host, Scott Cam has voiced support for the couple's decision to prioritise their mental health by leaving when they did.

"When these guys were struggling and we could see it, we got professional help, we had extensive chats and we made sure that they were comfortable. They made the decision themselves," Scott told 9Now.

The couple was replaced by sister duo Maddy and Charlotte from Sydney. Joining The Block five weeks into the competition hasn't been easy for Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte, but they've jumped in with both feet and taken on the challenge headfirst. They won multiple rooms, including their guest ensuite and office spaces, which they tied for first. See more images of the completed house here.

Maddy and Charlotte's front yard and facade. Image: Nine.

Maddy and Charlotte's kitchen. Image: Nine

Maddy and Charlotte's master bedroom. Image: Nine

House 2: Courtney and Grant.

Price Guide: $1.7 million to $1.85 million.

Final score: 345.

During their time on The Block, Courtney and Grant have shown impressive teamwork, but their style hasn't come without its share of tension, occasionally stirring up frustrations among tradesmen, fellow contestants, Foreman Dan, and hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft.

Courtney and Grant kicked off the season with a strong start with their modern Mediterranean or 'Moditerranean' style, with Marty calling them the couple to watch by week two. Their first guest bedroom was a standout, combining sophistication with flawless styling, which caught the eye of the real estate expert.

However, as the competition progressed, they struggled to maintain that early momentum, failing to consistently wow the judges. It wasn't until the final stretch that they truly hit their stride, clinching wins in both the landscaping and front yard weeks, proving they were a force to be reckoned with by the end. See more images of the completed house here.

Courtney and Grants front yard and facade. Image: Nine

Courtney and Grant's kitchen. Image: Nine

Courtney and Grant living dining. Image: Nine

Courtney and Grant's master bedroom. Image: Nine

House 3: Haydn and Ricky.

Price Guide: $1.7 million to $1.85 million.

Final score: 296.5.

With the hectic drama this season, as a duo, Haydn and Ricky remained fairly unproblematic, sliding through as the underdogs of the season (they are still yet to have their first room win).

They did, however, win the Domain Listings and Buyers Jury challenge, which meant that people, which could include prospective buyers at the upcoming auction, voted for their property as the best. So, they are certainly ones to watch.

However, Ricky himself has had his fair share of gossip when it comes to his personal relationships. In September, Ricky's ex-girlfriend called him out for ending their relationship abruptly and implied he had started a relationship with a makeup artist on The Block.

"I was lucky enough to meet Erin just before filming started on The Block, on one of the launching days we had down there [in Phillip Island]," Ricky said about the relationship. See more images of the completed house here.

Haydn and Ricky's front yard and facade. Image: Nine

Haydn and Ricky's kitchen. Image: Nine

Haydn and Ricky's master bedroom. Image: Nine

House 4: Kylie and Brad.

Price Guide: $1.7 million to $1.85 million.

Final score: 295.5.

Kylie and Brad were arguably the most controversial couple on The Block this season.

As far as their progress on the show goes, their designs feel large and luxurious. Kylie and Brad started off very strong and secured wins for both the kitchen and the living/dining areas, consistently showcasing their refined Tom Ford-inspired style.

However, as the competition progressed, things started going downhill for the two. In the later weeks, they struggled to maintain their earlier success and were consistently getting the lowest scores.

Given the controversy that sparked for the couple on the show (Brad was caught flirting with fellow contestant Mimi causing a massive rift between the couple), it seems the tumultuous environment definitely affected their performance. See more images of the completed house here.

Kylie and Brad's front yard and facade. Image; Nine

Kylie and Brad's kitchen. Image: Nine

Kylie and Brad's master bedroom. Image: Nine

House 5: Kristian and Mimi.

Price Guide: $1.7 million to $1.85 million.

Final score: 308.

Another couple that experienced their fair share of drama while on The Block.

Kristian and Mimi did start the season with a slight advantage, given they are the only team who was given a two-story house, but they have certainly proven their impressive renovation abilities with four room wins under their belt.

On a personal note, Mimi did find herself entangled in some heavy drama while on The Block. After Brad was seen flirting with Mimi, while Kylie slept in the background, the couple left the show for good.

"She's always threatened to leave but I didn't think she'd actually leave, especially with two weeks left," Mimi said.

"I personally felt comfortable in the situation. All I know is that Kylie woke up and that's when it started. That's when I left. It's unfortunate that Kylie overheard, which led her to leaving, which was not anyone's intention."

See more images of the completed house here.

Kristian and Mimi's front yard and facade. Image: Nine

Kristian and Mimi's kitchen. Image: Nine

Kristian and Mimi's master bedroom. Image: Nine

