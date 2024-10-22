After 'blindsiding' his ex, The Block's Ricky Recard has gone public with his new girlfriend.

When it comes to reality TV, there always seems to be more drama happening off-screen than there is on. And that is certainly the case for The Block 2024.

While best friends Ricky Recard and Haydn Wise gained their fair share of fans during their time on season 20 of The Block, it's Ricky's personal life that's really got the internet in a frenzy.

Amongst the gossip about the show, one of the most controversial and talked-about behind-the-scenes moments was when contestant Ricky's ex-girlfriend called him out for ending their relationship abruptly and, in her opinion, very suspiciously.

Ricky Recard and Haydn Wise. Image: Channel 9

Lauren Smith told the Daily Mail in September that Ricky had broken up with her the night before they were set to embark on her birthday trip to Mexico. She also brought up the questionable timeline of his relationship with his now-girlfriend, and makeup artist of The Block, Erin Lee.

"I was absolutely blindsided," Lauren said, "I spent three months looking after his dogs and his house while also helping his employee with the business."

"I found out while I was in Mexico that he had apparently begun a relationship with Erin during the time I was away."

While on the Fifi, Fev & Nick radio show, Brendan Fevola probed Ricky about the claims, asking him, "Now, Ricky, you little love rat. Your ex has come out, Lozza, and she's labelled you a love rat. What's happened man? You've hooked up with a 40-year-old Mum or something?"

Watch the trailer for The Block 2024. Article continues after video.

Ricky's response was simple and to the point, though he did not specifically address the rumours about whether there was any overlap between the two relationships.

"I was pretty shocked. I'm shocked when anyone goes to the media about that sort of stuff, that's not really my style. I don't have anything bad to say about her," Ricky responded.

"I was lucky enough to meet Erin just before filming started on The Block, on one of the launching days we had down there [in Phillip Island]."

However, Erin's ex-husband Lucas Day has since weighed in on the drama, adding his perspective to the timeline of events, and clarified that when it comes to him and Erin's relationship, the pair had separated by the time she started seeing Ricky in July.

"We are separated now and I've dealt with it," Lucas told Daily Mail, "They got together after we split when he got back from Mexico in July and we were done then."

Ricky Recard and Erin Lee. Image: Instagram/makemeupbyerin

Since then, Ricky and Erin seem to be going strong. They've been very public with their relationship, as Erin has recently been sharing more photos with Ricky on her Instagram.

Sharing a snap of the two while they were on holiday in Port Douglas in Queensland in August, Erin wrote a loving caption about their relationship.

"Sometimes the path we never planned leads us to brighter things and the happiness we always needed. Trust the journey," she wrote.

While Ricky's Instagram remains on private, the comments on Erin's posts seem mostly positive when it comes to their relationship.

"I'm so happy for you both it's so exciting to hear that you both are dating. I'm so happy for you both," one user commented.

Another agreed, writing, "What a pair of rockstars."

Feature image: Channel 9 / Instagram.