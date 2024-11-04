Kylie storms off The Block, and everything else that's happened since Mimi & Brad's flirting scandal.

The Block's most contentious couple have finally come to a boiling point. After weeks of drama and a flirting scandal involving her husband, Sunday night's episode saw Kylie storm off the set.

"I need to go home and make money … I'm wasting my time here," she said, after a heated exchange with the judges in which she referred to Scott Cam as a "self-entitled old c**t".

With the Mimi and Brad scandal still fresh in our minds, Kylie seems to be at her wits end with the show. It's pretty clear she's had enough of the chaos.

"I don't want to come back for auction. I don't want to come back and have to deal with them," Kylie told Brad during the latest episode.

Now the big question remains: will Kylie and Brad be attending the auction this coming weekend? Rumours are swirling that the two may not even show up. Worse still, the couple have been plagued by reports of a split.

Ahead of the season finale on Sunday, November 10, here's everything we know about what's transpired since Brad infamously flirted with Mimi on The Block.

Are Kylie and Brad still together?

Previously, the couple's co-stars Courtney and Grant told HIT WA's Allan & Carly they saw Kylie and Brad just "a few weeks ago."

"They're very much still together. We saw them a couple of weeks ago for an event," Courtney said. "I'm not as close with Kylie… [but] we're all still friends and yeah, they're still together.

"We had no idea what was happening at the time. I feel like more will come out tonight. I don't really know what to say," Courtney added.

"I have spoken to everyone since and, you know, Mimi and Kristian are in a good place. Kylie and Brad I've heard are also in a good place. I feel like this all happened six months ago for us."

So, it seemed like these comments confirmed the couple were still together. But… it's actually still unclear.

In a recent interview, Brad was asked about whether he and Kylie would be attending the auction.

"That's something that I am still talking to my wife about, we don't know what we're doing," Brad said to The Daily Mail. "It's not ruled out, I guess we will see."

However, this is where it all gets a bit confusing. When asked about their current relationship status, Brad had a fairly coy response.

"I obviously can't say," he said. "I never said we're together, or not."

Meanwhile, a friend of the combative duo revealed to the publication: "The Block left their relationship in tatters and they had been preparing themselves for Australia to see what everyone has been whispering about."

A source from the production team echoed this sentiment when speaking with the Daily Mail, adding that Team Green struggled with how they came across on camera.

"The Block really digs up the dirt when it comes to relationships," they said, "especially as contestants tackle the pressure of building a house over 12 challenging weeks."

Image: Nine

Looking back on Kylie & Brad's Block scandal.

The full conversation between Brad and Mimi.

By now, we've all heard about the OnlyFans comments between Brad and Mimi on The Block. But new footage of their whole conversation that night has given viewers more intel about what transpired between the two.

While Brad's wife Kylie slept in the background, Brad and Mimi were working on a pool project together, when the conversation took place.

The night was getting late, the time approaching 10pm, when Mimi was heard asking Brad, "When are you going to finish? I want to hang out."

Brad replied, "Yeah, we'll hang out. Go get the wine and some cups. Let's do this."

As well as admitting he would "follow her OnlyFans," Brad shared another seemingly flirty exchange with Mimi later on in the night.

"Brad, if I jumped up would you be able to catch me or am I too heavy?" Mimi asked her fellow reality star.

"No, I'd catch you," he replied.

Kylie left The Block after Brad flirted with Mimi.

Things got heated on The Block, with Kylie making a sudden exit from Phillip Island after Brad's flirty behaviour with Mimi came to light.

Rumours began swirling in the worksite cafe, where Ricky reveals that an incident on Saturday night left Kylie upset and Brad in hot water. Kylie is spotted in the cafe admitting, "I'm broken."

"Now Brad's in a fair bit of trouble," Ricky explained.

Brad later explained the drama to producers, admitting he had been flirting with Mimi late at night, when his wife overheard the conversation.

Image: Nine.

"I said some pretty inappropriate comments. I was flirting with Mimi … Kylie overheard them, and understandably she's quite upset," he said.

When asked what happened that night, Kylie simply told producers, "Things that made me very unhappy."

The scene cuts to Kylie, who has packed up her belongings in the car and is ready to flee. She's on the phone to her mum. Her mum asks, "What, he was bitching about you to other people?"

Kylie responds, "Pretty much," as her mum added, "Well, it's happened before and it will continue to happen."

Kylie added, "Yep, plus flirting, plus talking really inappropriately… How many f****ing chances have I given him? Time after time."

Image: Nine.

Scott Cam later confirmed that Kylie had gone AWOL from the job site.

"We found her car, microphone, Block phone, all the high vis. We've done everything we can to locate her, and she's not been seen," he said.

Brad later discovered her car abandoned in a carpark with scissors on the front seat, which offered him a clue: "They won't let you take them as carry-on."

Before making her hasty exit, Kylie left one last video on her Block phone to say she would not be returning: "I'm going home, and I can't say I'll be returning. You can talk to Brad about the details, but unfortunately, I can't do it anymore."

Brad appeared devastated as he spoke to producers.

"I'm embarrassed, and I feel sorry for other people having to live with my choices. She's the last person I want to hurt – her or my kids or my family. But I managed to do it anyways. There's no way this is going to go away or get better. It's done," he said.

Brad added, "I'd very much say that I've just single-handedly destroyed my family."

Kylie gave Brad an ultimatum.

Scott Cam offered Brad a glimmer of hope, announcing, "I've spoken to Kylie, and she's coming back tomorrow."

But Brad quickly realised her return didn't mean reconciliation. When he nervously handed her a coffee, Kylie fired back, "If you hand me that, I'm going to throw it at you."

The tension on The Block went up a notch after Kylie's return, following Brad's flirty behaviour with Mimi. In a fiery exchange on Wednesday's episode last week, Kylie laid down the law.

"If I gave up, we'd leave with nothing. So, whatever we get, even if it's $10k, I'm taking f**king half of what you get and I'm leaving your arse," she told him. "You can keep the house and I'm f**king off. I don't even know if I'm staying in Cairns to be honest; there's nothing there for me anymore."

Her pain was clear as she explained why Brad's comments about Mimi — including saying he'd follow her OnlyFans account — hit so hard.

Image: Nine

"Do you understand what was said and what I heard? Do you even know what you spoke about?" she asked Brad. She added that on the night in question, Brad and Mimi had also disappeared together for a long time.

"In my mind I feel like something happened but my biggest concern is I had already voiced my concerns to you about her and how she feels about you and you've just completely gone with it and completely annihilated our entire relationship," she said.

Kylie's final words to Brad made her intentions clear. Though they'd work together until the show wrapped, she declared they were "officially single people" going forward.

Meanwhile, tension simmered on-site as the contestants regrouped.

Kylie avoided Mimi, with Mimi admitting she felt too anxious to approach her former friend. "If I get rejected, it'll break my heart," she confessed.

Brad, now visibly isolated, stood alone from the rest of the group in a shot that captured just how far his actions have set him apart.

Mimi shared her side of the story.

The scandal on The Block hit a new peak as Mimi shared her perspective, barely blinking at the drama her interactions with Brad ignited, which saw Kylie make her hasty exit.

"She's always threatened to leave but I didn't think she'd actually leave, especially with two weeks left," Mimi said of Kylie's sudden ghosting of the show.

In a debrief with her mum, we first found out what was said during the flirty exchange that sent Kylie storming out.

"Oh, you know I'd follow your OnlyFans," Brad allegedly told Mimi, within earshot of his "napping" wife.

Meanwhile, Mimi explained her side of the drama to Scott Cam.

"Saturday night, backyard week, I was at Kylie and Brad's house. We were just hanging out, drinking, and we were just chatting and then Kylie went to sleep on the deck next to us," she said.

"I just stayed chatting and maybe there were some comments that were made that came across as flirty.

Image: Nine.

"I personally felt comfortable in the situation. All I know is that Kylie woke up and that's when it started. That's when I left. It's unfortunate that Kylie overheard, which led her to leaving, which was not anyone's intention," Mimi added.

Kristian went to back up his wife wholeheartedly, saying, "I don't think Mimi should have any regrets about going out and having a good time. It's coming to that time where we're going to have to say goodbye, so she wants to make the most [of] the beautiful people and friends that we've met.

"But in terms of the comment, if Mimi didn't feel uncomfortable about what was said, then I've got no reason to. I'm not that type of partner that's going to be overprotective and you literally haven't done [anything] wrong, you were just sitting there, having a conversation – it's not like you were flirting back."

Image: Nine.

The drama is sure to continue unfolding on the final week of The Block.

Watch The Block team's inspect Kylie and Brad's winning living and dining area.

Feature image: Instagram/kylieandbradtheblock / Nine.