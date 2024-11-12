Another Block baby and '80 per cent' of the winnings: Haydn's post-auction news.

The Block is known for delivering more than just dream homes, but Haydn and Chelsea Wise are celebrating an even bigger prize.

The fan-favourite larrikin and his wife have revealed that their family is growing yet again, with baby number two due to join them in just a few months.

"We're very excited. Obviously, we waited a long time for Tilly, so we're just overjoyed and thrilled. We're not young – we've wasted a lot of time and money trying to have Tils, so we just feel so blessed," Chelsea told Woman's Day.

Watch: Shaynna isn't impressed by House 4 on The Block. Article continues after videos.

For Chelsea and Haydn, the journey to parenthood has been filled with unexpected twists and miracles.

After nearly a decade of IVF struggles, their first daughter Matilda, or "Tilly," was born in March, bringing a light to their lives they never thought possible. Her arrival also saw Haydn temporarily leave The Block for his child's birth.

Now, in a heart-warming twist, the family is preparing to welcome a little boy, a "pigeon pair" as Haydn calls it. For those unaware, a pigeon pair usually refers to boy-and-girl twins or a boy and a girl who are the only siblings in the family.

"We didn't expect it to happen so quickly, given our previous struggles. But we had heard it can happen quite quickly after the first one," Chelsea explained.

Image: Nine

"Haydn and I were kept apart, as you know, with The Block for a period of time, so the reunion was lovely."

He added, "It's hard to look a gift horse in the mouth, so I'm pumped."

Haydn even joked about potential baby names, saying, "If anyone's got any ideas for names, we're struggling. Scotty's been thrown around."

A challenging season on The Block.

Haydn's journey on The Block hadn't been easy, especially with a newborn at home.

When Matilda arrived three weeks early, Haydn rushed off to be with Chelsea, leaving Ricky to handle their renovation work solo, saying that leaving the competition was "an adjustment".

"But a welcome one because I got to spend time with the fam," Haydn shares with Woman's Day.

Ricky, who has been best friends with Haydn for over 20 years, took it all in stride.

"Haydn and Chelsea have been working so hard to create a family for so long so I was more than happy to take on the extra work that was required to get the week done," he said.

Image: Instagram

"We're always here to work, for setting up for Tilly, and setting up a life for his family."

Auction Day for the pair's "fun house" saw Andrew Portelli bid $2.7 million to seal the deal, announcing he'd "need an ice bath", with the boys netting a $750,000 profit.

"Fun happened. Money happened," Ricky said, as Haydn added: "Babies happened."

"I've had some surreal experiences in my life... but that's up there. That was crazy," Haydn added.

After returning from filming, Haydn said he's been cherishing the time at home with his family, even enjoying the simple things like "bottles, and nappies and feels and couch time."

Watching The Block with Chelsea has also been a reflective experience. "I'm happy with my edit," he admitted.

"I'm sitting there on the couch looking pretty clapped-out after a couple of all-nighters here and there. Sitting next to Ricky, they're going to show him talking a lot."

Image: Instagram

"When you've got Rick there, you do get talked over by him, but that's my every day, so yeah, I'm loving it," he said.

"You're reliving everything — so [viewers only] see a small snippet of things. The only thing is it's been sad to see the girls' [Maddy and Charlotte] journey at the start."

"They copped it a bit rough, but I think things get better for them."

Chelsea added that she's seen both the highs and lows of The Block journey, especially regarding how some contestants are portrayed.

"There's information out there," she shared, referring to her discovery of a video showing Maddy and Charlotte's background as professional house flippers.

"I found it, and I think that it was important information for Haydn and the other contestants know, and what is sad for me is that the girls have gone in wanting to play a social game, which is very evident at the moment, being upset about the relationship being made."

A little extra in the bank.

It was very exciting news when the boys took home $750,000 from their efforts on The Block. They made the interesting decision not to look at their reserve price during the bidding, and so it was a real highlight when it turned out they'd won so much.

Ricky was adamant throughout the sale that he was excited for the money to go towards Haydn and Chelsea's new family.

As the bidding went up, Scotty said, "I think you might have around $700,000."

Ricky turned to Haydn and said, "You got a brand new family mate, and another one on the way, that's going to make a difference."

He added, "I'm not seeing much of this Scotty, just quietly I think I'm getting about 20 per cent."

Whether or not the best friends decide to split down the middle or give a little extra to Haydn and his family, it's safe to say that it is money that will take the pressure off their near future.

For Chelsea and Haydn, 2024 has been a year of highs, from the birth of their miracle baby, Tilly, to an exciting season on The Block, and now, the impending arrival of bub number two.

Reflecting on their rollercoaster year, Haydn said, "Two little miracle babies – who would have thought? What a year 2024 has been!"

If you're keen to learn more about The Block, read these stories next:

Feature image: Nine.