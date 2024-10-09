On first glance, property investor and entrepreneur Adrian Portelli may seem flashy, pulling up at Omar and Oz's auction on The Block in 2022 in a yellow Lamborghini and earning himself the nickname 'Mr. Lambo'.

His impressive show the following year on Auction Day on The Block 2023 turned even more heads, when Adrian purchased not one, not two, but three houses in a single day.

But a closer look at 'Mr. Lambo' proves there is a lot more to him and his achievements.

So, who is Adrian Portelli? And how can he keep dropping dollars on Block houses? Here's what you need to know.

Watch Adrian Portelli unveil his new car on Instagram. Article continues after video.

Who is Adrian Portelli?

Coming to public attention in 2022 on The Block, Adrian made a name for himself as a wealthy and strategic entrepreneur.

At only 34 year's old, Adrian is one of the youngest billionaires in Australia.

He owns several businesses and also engages in a range of philanthropic endeavours, such as his Little Legends Foundation. The organisation seeks to support and aid underprivileged children in the community.

Adrian Portelli posing in front of his yellow lamborghini on Instagram. Image: Instagram/adrian_portelli

How does Adrian Portelli make money?

For Adrian, the hustle to become wealthy and successful started when he was young. While he has adopted a very flashy persona, Adrian did not always come from privilege.

"I'm always humble because where I got to wasn't easy," he told the Australian Financial Review in 2023.

As a young man, Adrian started off working at his father's truck repair shop after dropping out of university. Shortly after he moved to LA, where he founded multiple fairly successful apps — which he later sold.

Adrian founded LMCT+ in 2018. It's an auto-enthusiast rewards club that offers subscription members access to prizes including luxury homes, cars, and boats, via monthly draws. Subscribers also get exclusive offers from more than 1,000 partners including Beaurepaires, Patriot Campers and Prestige Autoworks.

"Some 100,000 members pay between $20 and $100 a month to access discounts from its partners, and entries to giveaways," the AFR reported in 2023.

"The paper value of LMCT+, which Portelli started in 2018, is the main source of his wealth. Add in large collections of sports cars and properties, and his estimated valuation is $1 billion, which puts him in seventh spot on the 2023 AFR Young Rich List."

Then in 2024, Adrian was listed number 115 on The List—Australia's Richest 250, with the publication placing his net worth at $1.3 billion.

Arian Portelli with a construction crew on his Instagram. Image: Instagram/adrian_portelli

How many homes has Adrian Portelli bought on The Block?

In 2022, Adrian bought Sharon and Ankur's house after Auction, for a casual $4.25 million. He had initially wanted to buy Oz and Omar's home, but was outbid by Danny Wallis.

He was accused of being a 'dummy bidder' and intentionally driving up the prize on Oz and Omar's house, but he says his intentions were always honourable.

The following year in 2023, Adrian bought 3 houses on on Charming Street, totalling $12.4 million.

"After the slack I copped last year, I had to prove I'm not a dummy bidder," he told Nine. "I came out hard and strong," Adrian said, once the result had been declared.

Here's hoping he's in the mood to buy some more for the 2024 season.

"The houses will all sell for the one price and the well-established Adrian Portelli wants them all," an insider has told Yahoo Lifestyle. "He will definitely be in attendance at the auction in Phillip Island, most likely in his Lamborghini.

"Adrian has been very vocal during discussions with the producers and has also told his close friends he will be buying the entire resort for his LMCT+ website for up to $15 million. It will be the noisiest sale in Block history and that's perfect for his business model."

Feature image sourced from Instagram/adrian_portellli.