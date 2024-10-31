OPINION: 'The Block just had to use the rage-bait treatment to survive.'

It's indicative of just how far down the trash-lined road of reality television we've travelled as a species when we can look back at the early days of the genre and reminisce about how wholesome it used to be.

Remember the first series of the Australian Bachelor? How Anna and Tim fell in love before our eyes and went on to have two children (and more abdominal muscles than is humanly possible) together?

What about the early days of Big Brother, when in a pre-social media era, we were content to watch people squeeze each other's blackheads and do the bum dance?

Take me back to series one of Farmer Wants A Wife, or hell, even the first iteration of MAFS, before they cast an entire menagerie of gaslighting narcissists to marry and then fight each other for our amusement like gladiators battling lions in the pits of ancient Rome.

Those early days of reality television feel like a golden-hued adolescence. And lately, that reminiscing has turned to Nine's home-reno juggernaut The Block, as viewers and critics alike accuse producers of "manufacturing" drama to keep ratings high.

Watch: The Block teams inspect Kylie and Brad's winning living and dining area. Post continues after video.