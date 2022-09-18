"A perfect score". All the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

Finally, Kitchen Week is upon us.

It's been a long, hard slog for the contestants on The Block Tree Change, and after this week, they're all hoping it will pay off in a massive win.

This week was especially difficult for Rachel, who believed other contestants were receiving favours for narrowly missing out on wins every week. The Blockhead felt as if she was so far from winning each week, and was still not receiving any help.

"All I'm asking for is fairness. That's it," she said. "I want to walk in on Sunday night and feel that we might be in with a shot. I don't ever feel like that."

In saying that, every couple managed to have their spaces completely finished this week by tools down.

Here are all the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal.

Tom and Sarah-Jane.

Money spent: $31,956

First up were Melbourne-based parents Tom and Sarah-Jane, who received praise from the judges all around.

Darren, Shaynna and Neale noted that the mixed metal - brass, rose gold, copper, steel, aged brass - should not have worked but the pair managed to make it work.

"That is mastery," said Darren.

Neale thought Tom and Sarah-Jane's room reveal this week was the perfect, contemporary kitchen.

Darren felt the messaging to the market was pure luxury. The judges praised the pair for the kitchen's functionality too.

"They've thought about the functionality of this kitchen in terms of the five zones," said Darren. "It's really, really well designed."

"It's the ultimate entertainer's kitchen because you've got this incredible space," said Neale.

The butler's panty massively impressed the judges with its functionality and design.

"It's so beautifully done," said Neale.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Rachel and Ryan.

Money spent: $20,358

Next up were Rachel and Ryan, whose simple and contemporary white kitchen didn't wow Shaynna.

"I hate saying this, but it's a kitchen without a soul," Shaynna said. "It actually feels like all the boxes are being ticked but I'm not feeling it."

Neale felt the kitchen didn't feel welcoming and labelled it a "work in progress".

Darren hated the pendant lights and implored the couple to change them to a longer pin light, but Rachel disagreed, saying: "Not only are they not changing, they're actually coming [to the lounge room]."

Despite the harsh criticism, Darren praised the kitchen's functionality and aesthetic.

The judges butted heads on the butler's pantry as Darren loved it while Neale felt it wasn't "selling the dream".

"[It's] a collection of cupboards, drawers, and shelves but that's it, there's no soul here," said Neale.

Darren encouraged the couple to add a door to their butler's pantry.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Ankur and Sharon.

Money spent: $25,352

Upon entering House Three, Shaynna noted Ankur and Sharon's kitchen was a "pretty grand statement."

"This feels pretty elegant. It feels quite classic, quite timeless and I have to say I do love those pendants," said Neale.

Shaynna loved the black countertop, rose gold accents and Smeg oven.

Neale loved certain aspects of the kitchen but felt confused by the fridge.

"The pink is interesting," he noted. "They're probably planning to do some pink in the rest of the room so I'm going to reserve my thoughts on the pink."

Despite the positive comments, Neale admitted he wasn't feeling "that spark" with Ankur and Sharon's kitchen.

The styling did not impress the judges and Neale felt it was "almost unforgivable".

"To me, it's giving the impression that it's not functioning," he said. "This is just a collection of objects that seem to have been plonked without any thought of the visual impact."

Overall, the judges felt the kitchen was great, but the couple need to edit better.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Dylan and Jenny.

Money spent: $24,322

All three judges loved the colour of the kitchen cabinets and the brass mesh from Dylan and Jenny in House Four.

Neale felt the space felt like a "really authentic country kitchen."

The judges said the kitchen would be a great experience for those living in the space but Darren pointed out the stools were the wrong height.

"That's disappointing," said Shaynna.

Despite the minor criticism, Neale had high praises for the couple.

"It's one of those kitchens that reaches out and tugs at the heartstrings," he said."It's got that emotional connection."

Darren loved the extension of the kitchen bench.

"It's so clever," he said.

Shaynna felt the execution is "pretty damn good."

Darren praised the space, saying, "It is absolutely contemporary, Australian country at its finest."

The butler's pantry also received a ton of praise from the judges.

Shaynna loved that the bench top was on one side while the tool appliances and pantry were on the other.

"It just feels so much more open and spacious."

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Omar and Oz.

Money spent: $30,492

The judges were obsessed the moment they set foot in House Five's kitchen.

"It's pretty spectacular," said Neale... multiple times.

Darren noted the kitchen bench top was the biggest they'd seen all day but felt like that the expansive galley sink fit perfectly.

"It doesn't take up too much of the real estate at all," he said.

Neale felt the kitchen was their "true selves coming through."

Shaynna loved the textures, the rugged concrete and the exposed aggregate in the dark-coloured concrete.

"There's so much to ignite the senses in here," she said.

Looking at the kitchen from the other side, the judges loved the profile of the space. Neale felt the couple should have gone for timber stools.

"For me, that would have absolutely balanced with the timber above our heads," he said.

Shaynna wondered how their budget was looking after seeing how much timber they needed to cover the kitchen ceiling.

The butler's pantry won the hearts of the judges too with its endless pantry space and SECOND galley sink.

"It's not the kitchen I would put in a country house but they've got the confidence of loving this aesthetic," Neale said.

Shaynna worried about the pair's budget again after noticing the Venetian Plaster in the butler's pantry.

"I'm getting a little bit nervous about their future budget," she said.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

After the judges' scores were tallied, Tom and Sarah-Jane took out the win with a score of 30.

It was a "perfect score" noted Scott Cam, and their third room win in a row.

Next week, the five teams will tackle their living and dining spaces.

Feature Image: Nine.

