"It's beyond ugly." All the photos from The Block's garage and basement reveal in one place.

We're towards the business end of The Block. And it seems contestants Josh and Luke have basically... given up.

As the teams rushed to finish their garage and basements, the twins opted to sleep in after realising they simply wouldn't have enough time to finish any of their rooms.

On top of that, Josh and Luke weren't happy with the new venetian plaster feature in their living room. But more on that later.

Here are all the photos from The Block's garage and basement reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia.

In a jam-packed week for the couple, Ronnie and Georgia delivered their garage and basement and a mudroom, powder room, study, wine cellar, and spiral staircase.

Upon entering the garage, the judges thought the Graffito wallpaper looked amazing in the space.

However, they thought the floor was a bit of a mess.

As for the mudroom, powder room and study, the judges thought the spaces would add enormous value to the house.

After walking into the living room, the judges were shocked to the see the spiral staircase, which connected the basement, the middle level, and the mezzanine.

"It's just so architecturally beautiful," Shaynna said.

"It feels like the perfect staircase for this house," Darren added.

The judges then walked downstairs to the basement, which doubled as a wine cellar and bar.

"This is incredible," Shaynna said.

Mitch and Mark

Next up were Sydney couple Mitch and Mark, who delivered their garage, basement, and an upstairs loft study.

After seeing the garage, the judges noticed it wasn't as polished as Ronnie and Georgia's garage in terms of execution.

"There isn't much here," Neale said.

Above the garage, the judges found the couple's working from home loft.

"This is a really great allocation of what would have been void space above the garage," Darren said.

After checking out the loft space, the judges headed downstairs to the basement, which Mitch and Mark had turned into a wine cellar and media room.

While the judges all loved the big comfy sofas in the media room, their praise virtually ended there.

Overall, the judges felt nothing matched in the space.

"It's very, very cluttered. I don't know where to look first," Neale said.

"We could call this the panic room. It's like, 'We better have a home cinema, we better have a wine cellar.'

"I wouldn't even want to sit down here and watch a movie. It doesn't feel cosy."

Tanya and Vito

Melbourne parents Tanya and Vito were the next pair to face the judges.

This week, the duo delivered their garage and basement, which doubled as a games room.

While the judges loved the garage, they were disappointed that Tanya and Vito didn't use some of their garage space to create a fourth bedroom or a study space.

"It's not a smart move. It's a big mistake," Darren said.

As for the games room basement, the judges thought it was a fun addition to the house.

"This is fun. I've never seen anything like this before," Neale said.

The judges also loved that the room doubled as a wine cellar and bar.

Josh and Luke

Next up were twins Josh and Luke, who barely delivered... anything.

At first glance, the judges loved the garage door and the wallpaper on the garage wall.

However, the positive feedback ended there.

After walking through the living room to get to the fourth bedroom/study, the judges were horrified by the new venetian plaster feature in their living room.

"What have they done?! That is appalling," Shaynna said.

"That is beyond ugly. Where is the bloody respect? This makes me so angry," Neale added.

As for the fourth bedroom/study, the judges thought the room looked like a doctor's waiting room. Similarly, the ensuite in the space was almost entirely unusable.

"What an absolute disaster," Shaynna said.

It didn't get better in the basement either. The judges felt that the space was mismatched. Plus, it was visibly filthy.

"Nothing functions. It's kind of useless," Neale said.

"Have they thrown in the towel? I don't know what's going on here."

Kirsty and Jesse

Finally, the judges visited Kirsty and Jesse's home.

The couple delivered their garage and basement as well as a fourth bedroom and a study.

Upon entering the garage, the judges found that the space was well presented and practical.

They also loved the study upstairs, however it was obvious Kirsty and Jesse had experienced budget issues throughout the week.

As for the basement, the judges loved the Gaggenau wine fridges.

"It feels very glamorous. I love the vibe down here," Neale said.

"It's almost bigger than Ben Hur, this house," he added.

Overall, it was another great week for Kirsty and Jesse.

The judges' scores are tallied, and Ronnie and Georgia take out the win. Josh and Luke are... not happy.

Next week, the five teams will tackle their front yard, front facade, and any other room that needs to be finished ahead of auction day.

The Block airs Sunday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.

