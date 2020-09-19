"I'm just blown away." All the photos from The Block's master ensuite reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

This week on The Block, the five couples renovated their master ensuites.

Throughout the week, many of the couples worked around the clock to deliver their rooms.

On top of completing their master bathrooms, the teams were also grappling with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As lockdown was becoming more and more imminent during filming, it had become clear the teams would have to order absolutely everything they could need for the rest of the renovation.

Thankfully, the five teams managed to deliver their bathrooms on time.

Here are all the photos from The Block's master ensuite reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Harry and Tash, who spent $28,435 on their master ensuite, are up first.

After winning last week's room reveal, the father and daughter duo faced several issues while completing their master ensuite.

But thankfully, the judges loved it.

"It's beautifully done," Neale said, pointing out the green tiles.

"It is the perfect accompaniment to the bedroom they delivered last week."

The judges also loved the terrazzo tiles in the bathroom, and the basins, which they thought were well suited to the 1920s era.

As for the cons, the judges thought the shower screen could have been a little higher.

Regardless, Darren felt the master ensuite had an emotional pull for the buyer.

"This has the emotional pull that makes someone say, 'This is the house I want whatever the cost.'"

Sarah and George, 1940s

Sydneysiders Sarah and George and their 1940s home were up next.

This week, the couple spent $21,715 on their master ensuite.

Upon entering the master bathroom, Darren's immediate reaction was that the room was "just as good as next door".

Although the judges have previously disliked the use of multiple tiles, they thought the use of four different tiles of four different shapes blended perfectly in Sarah and George's ensuite.

They also felt that the "palatial" bathroom had a "calming presence".

Overall, the judges struggled to find any faults in the room except for the shower screen as Shaynna thought the splash from the shower might be an issue.

Daniel and Jade, 1930s

This week, Daniel and Jade spent $27,229 on their 1930s master ensuite.

The judges loved the entrance to the bathroom which was accessed through a hidden door in the walk in robe.

They also loved the use of the fish scale tile throughout the master ensuite.

"They fit this period, they fit the wallpaper outside, they make perfect sense," Darren said.

While the judges felt that the bathroom was impressive overall, Darren felt that they could have used a bigger vanity.

Luke and Jasmin, 1910s

This week, Perth couple Luke and Jasmin spent $24,487 on their master bathroom.

Throughout the week, the couple incorporated lots of unique elements in their bathroom, including a black stone bathtub, a circular skylight, and the very first curved wall in a bathroom on The Block.

The pair also decided to lean into their own taste this week, rather than sticking to the 1910s era in their design.

"This is pretty special," Neale said after entering the bathroom.

"It's so elegant. I'm just blown away," Darren added.

The judges loved the black bath which they thought was a good contrast point for the master bathroom.

As for the cons, the judges pointed out the toilet roll was in the wrong position and the vanity could have been much longer.

Jimmy and Tam, 1950s

Last week, Queensland couple Jimmy and Tam decided to have their walk in robe next to their master ensuite, which means anyone living there would have to walk through the bathroom to get to the wardrobe.

After receiving some negative feedback from the judges and their real estate agents, the couple completely changed the layout of their home, extending their walk in robe and building a separate entrance to their master ensuite.

The first thing the judges noticed upon entering the bathroom was the missing bathtub.

But despite that, the judges thought the master ensuite was the perfect size for a couple, advising instead that the couple should add a bathtub to their upstairs bathroom.

All three judges loved the colour palette in the master bathroom, the terrazzo tiles and the black vanity.

The judges' scores are tallied, and Jimmy and Tam decide to play their gnome, which gives them an extra point. As a result, the Queensland couple tie with Luke and Jasmin.

Next week, the teams will work on their upstairs bedroom and bathroom.

The Block continues on Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

