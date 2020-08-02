From $75 to $1800: 17 women share their biggest beauty splurge (and whether it's worth it.)

At Mamamia we are all about affordable beauty. Some of our favourite moisturisers, foundations and even perfumes are found at our local Priceline or Chemist Warehouse.

But we also believe that there are some instances where paying a bit (or a lot) more for a beauty product can 100 per cent be worth it.

Our question is: how much is too much to invest in one, single beauty product?

We asked 17 women that question to reveal their biggest beauty splurge, and whether it was worth it. For some, their answer was no, but for many, it was a resounding yes.

Here are the products and exactly what they had to say.

"It was a lovely cream - but I've since found Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream ($125) is an amazing dupe." - Polly.

"I spent $127 on the SkinCeuticals Retinol. I have only used it a few times but considering my skin has been looking smoother and brighter every day since I started using it, I’m going to say it was worth it." - Meg.

"I bought the Airwrap! The first few times I found it a bit bulky and my hair went a bit frizzy, but now I absolutely love it. If I was stuck on a desert island, I would take it with me for sure. I get three to four days of really smooth hair, my hair quality has improved hugely and I love all the styles you can do with it." - Maddie.

"I invested in the Airwrap as my hair was in really bad condition. I love how it turns out when I get it right, but most of the time it looks frizzy and silly by the end of the blow dry. I'm not certain it was worth it." - Charlotte.

"I use mine every day!" - Lucy.

"If you asked me in the first month whether it was worth it I would have said no, but now that I've learnt how to use it I'm wrapped." - Mimi.

"I have a L'Oreal Steampod straightener - it was $280. Even though I had a GHD straightener, a hairdresser used the Steampod on me once and my hair felt so soft and healthy afterwards that I got completely hooked and had to have one. As an at-home straightener, I am happy I bought it because I think it's better for my hair." - Sam.

﻿"This was not worth it for me. After waiting for over a year and a half for it, it gave me cystic acne that didn’t go away for months!" - Elaine.

Injectable filler, $1800.

"Do fillers count? If so, in one go I've spent $1800, and it was most definitely worth it. I had 2.5mls in my cheeks, 1.5ml in my chin and marionette lines." - Monique.

"It is so good. I am going to buy it all my life." - Svetlana.

"For me, I think this is totally worth it. Three minutes of wear a day has the same results as an expensive trip to get LED done professionally. The red light is great for preventing fine lines, and the blue light helps my skin so, so much when it's hormonal and breaking out." - Hannah.

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50W, $160 for 250ml.

Image: Biologique Recherche.

"Lotion P50W for me. It's the only product that I can’t live without." - Erna.

"I think it’s definitely made a difference and worth the money. It also lasts a decent length of time." - Bianca.

Image: David Jones.

"It’s the most amazing liquid eyeliner, super black and doesn’t flake or budge. It has two ends so you can do different shapes as well and it lasts for ages, so worth the spendy price point of $90. I would never normally spend that much on something like an eyeliner but I wear eyeliner daily and was gifted it by my husband and have since purchased it myself." - Siobhan.

"I was a bit sceptical at first but I've been using it for almost two months (five to six times a week) and I feel like it does work! I'm only 26 so no major aging issue but can definitely see my face is firmer." - Jessica.

"I bought one of the original Foreo’s back when there weren’t any sales like eight years ago. I’m thinking it was over $300-$400. It was the best purchase ever! It's the type of product that you are not sure if it does much until you go away for a week without it." - Brooke.

Image: David Jones.

"Chanel Hydra Micro Serum is the only product that works for my dry skin in winter. It's about $140-180 a pop so it's my one beauty splurge." - Tammy.

Feature image: Instagram/@lamer and @w.o.w_baby

