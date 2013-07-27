Take a peek into Miranda Kerr's beauty cupboard.

By NICKY CHAMP

I’ve got tweezers and scissors for my nails in my bag; I’m really a freak about my nails. Orlando and I share a nail thing—he has a bit of a foot fetish. –Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr has revealed her beauty secre- Wait, what? Orlando Bloom has a foot fetish?

Regardless of your personal opinion of the divisive, “I don’t have a single stretch mark—I had a ten-pound baby!” Aussie model you have to admire her honesty.

I mean, there are not many celebrities (can we call her that?) who freely drop clangers like your famous A-Lister husband has a special thang for feet. How could you not love that Aussie sensibility?

But I digress – foot fetishes aside, Kerr has also revealed details about her beauty routine in an interview with Emily Weiss from beauty blog Into The Gloss giving us non-glamazonians an insight into how she maintains her fabulous skin/hair/body/life.

Firstly, she’s a fan of really clean teeth: “Like, I believe in dental hygiene, even on the go, so GUM toothpicks are a must,” and hair-wise she’s into using coconut oil as a treatment and apple cider vinegar for shine.

To avoid ponging like a fermented salad all day Kerr says: “You put on a little bit in the shower as a rinse, and then wash it out. It stinks a little, but then you use conditioner and the smell goes away.”

Vinegar. Rinse. Condition. Check.

Kerr also keeps a bottle of Similasan Dry Eye Relief on hand because her eyes have BEEN BURNED BY FLASH BULBS twice at photo shoots. What the? Geezus just when you thought dealing with peak hour traffic twice a day was detrimental to your health at least your EYES AREN’T REGULARLY GETTING BLISTERED BY FLASHING LIGHTS.