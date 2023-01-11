A Bachelor swap, a 'punch-on' and all the other The Bachelors gossip in one place.

To catch up on all The Bachelors Australia 2023 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

The Bachelors premiered earlier this week, and it sure has been an interesting watch.

This season there are three bachelors (Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli) and 29 ladies who are vying for their hearts.

Of course, it hasn't been smooth sailing for any of the Bachies or their potential love interests because.... when is it ever?

In saying that, the behind-the-scenes drama is somehow even juicier than what's been playing out on screen. And because of that, there are a number of recent developments we need to discuss. Immediately.

Jessica Navin's boyfriend drove her to her first date with Bachelor Felix.

Turns out Jessica is actually in an ethically polyamorous relationship with a man outside of the experiment.

In fact, it's reported Jessica's partner even drove her to her first date with Bachelor Felix. So Dramatic reported the contestant's boyfriend was "100 per cent supportive" of her going on The Bachelors.

Abigail, Naomi and Jessica on The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

A source went on to say that he also "drove her to meet the Bachie on the show" and will make several appearances himself.

"They filmed them both [Jessica and boyfriend] at home here in Townsville for her backstory," the insider revealed.

"He actually appears on the show more than just the backstory bit. He is in the finale and also makes a number of other appearances on the show."

Jessica will reportedly dump her boyfriend for Bachelor Felix.

According to one fellow contestant, Jessica is set to make it far into The Bachelor series and admitted they didn't agree with her being on the show whilst in a relationship.

"We were all like, 'Holy s**t, that’s pretty heavy… Imagine being the boyfriend,'" they told So Dramatic. "That was a huge drama and a big talking point throughout a lot of the show."

Jessica on The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

The insider also said that fans might get to see the contestant "letting go of her boyfriend at home to then pursue things with Felix."

"He comes on the show at one point and she tells him that she is going to pursue Felix so she breaks up with him," the source explained.

Tash Candyce is the 'villain' of the season.

So, the contestant angled to get the villain edit in this season of The Bachelors is none other than Tash Candyce – the lady who has dated reality TV stars in her past and was even engaged to a Bachelorette contestant.

One anonymous insider told Megan Pustetto on the So Dramatic! podcast that Tash had "massive villain vibes".

Tash on The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

"She caused all the drama and started fights with everyone," they recalled. "She was the main drama stirrer."

Another source confirmed the rumour to So Dramatic, saying Tash "did not give a s**t about anything".

"She is super feisty, she would call the girls out, she would question people," they explained. "She could be nice and she had her friends in there, but you didn’t want to get on her bad side."

"But she’s also entertaining."

Tash planted an unexpected kiss on Jed's lips in the second episode of The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

In another scene, Tash allegedly tells her fellow contestants: "I am the finale."

"Jasmine then called her a psychopath," the insider leaked. "Things were so bad that the pair are still not on speaking terms."

Yuri Nagata turns down Bachelor Felix.

According to reports by So Dramatic, 21-year-old Yuri turns down a rose at Bachelor Felix's second ceremony.

"She stopped Felix before he gave the rose out to her and did a massive speech," one contestant recalled. "She was like, 'Sorry, we’re not suited for each other, blah, blah, blah'. It was kind of sassy. It was really good."

Yuri on The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

Apparently, Felix's response was slightly harsh: "Oh well, it’s always best to quit before you get fired."

Tash Candyce and Jasmine Absolom's feud will get physical.

Jasmine and Tash reportedly don't get along while competing on The Bachelors – and according to one source, their verbal feuds will eventually turn physical.

"There was a lot of bitchiness between Tash and Jasmine," one source told So Dramatic. "Those two were at each other constantly. They were just two little chihuahuas."

In one scene, the feud reaches new heights and the pair apparently 'scrap' one another.

Tash and Jasmine's feud reportedly gets physical on The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

"After one of the rose ceremonies, Tash and Jasmine went at each other. Tash called out Jasmine for swapping Bachelors because she said it wasn’t genuine," the source said – which is another revelation we will find out more in a later episode.

The source went on to say that fans will "definitely" get to watch the altercation on TV, "because they fought in front of Osher [Günsberg]".

"It was so awkward… We all thought there was going to be a punch-on, things got that heated," they explained. "We were all scared. It was intense."

The Bachelors' premiere episode has the worst ratings in Bachie history.

Whilst The Bachelors was piqued to be one of the most revolutionary seasons yet – former viewers were not convinced. The show's tenth season saw its lowest ratings ever, with an average of 309,000 metro viewers.

For comparison, Brooke Blurton's historic season as the first bisexual Bachelorette raked in 397,000 for the debut episode.

The last season of The Bachelor starred Jimmy Nicholson and pulled 482,000 metro viewers for the premiere.

The Locky Gilbert-led season had 681,000 viewers.

Feature Image: Ten.