Ritu on how the women sussed out the men, plus all the other gossip from The Bachelorette.

WARNING: This post continues LOTS of spoilers for The Bachelorette Australia 2021, so proceed with caution.

This year's season of The Bachelorette is a game changer in so many ways, but one way it hasn't changed? Drama! Rumours! Goss!

Thank god for that.

It's still early days, but there has already been a series of rumours and behind-the-scenes information to come out from the show. Because, of course. This is despite Channel 10 taking control of the contestants' Insta accounts for the season, to stop Brooke's evictees dropping spoilers in the name of Insta followers a la Jimmy's season of The Bachelor.

Watch: Brooke's The Bachelorette 2021 trailer. Post continues below video.

We've rounded up all the deets into one handy place... because yes, we're bloody loving watching Brooke's journey, but we can't pretend we don't also enjoy the chaos that goes along with it.

Also... this is your final spoiler warning! There will be lots of spoilers below! Don't come for me - I warned you!!!

The Bachelorette's Ritu on the moments we didn't see.

Ritu was sent home in week two and unfortunately, audiences didn't get much of an opportunity to get to know her.

Speaking to Mamamia after her elimination, she said there were a lot of moments that she'd hoped we'd get to see.

"On the red carpet, I had henna on my hand... I had gotten tattooed a piece of astrology into it. It was like a puzzle piece. That was really cute and really intimate because she's got my hands in her hands and palms, finding things within it. So it was really cute."

She said she was proud to be part of such an important step in Australian reality TV, but was disappointed that her journey was not shown.

"My only sense of disappointment comes from the real parts of me that are actually rooted to being a woman of colour we're not exactly displayed. Any of the intimacy between Brooke and I, the history leading up to before I go is not exactly displayed. So it's sort of like huge parts of my personality experienced a deficit when it was airing, which would have been really good to share. It felt like a bit of a miss. But the fact that I was even there does make me happy. It is historic, and I'm glad that I did."

One moment we did see was Ritu sticking up for Darvid, who was being criticised for always trying to get time with Brooke despite already being a frontrunner.

"In some situations, you cannot be passive, because Darvid was the one person who really, really, really had the one goal in mind, and he really went for it. And that's what works, you know what I mean?" Ritu explained, adding that perhaps people focussed too much on worrying about him rather than working on their own connection.

"Letting all the other personalities affect us, and doubting whether we're going to establish a connection with Brooke or not, it would affect the behaviours of the people in the house, including mine," she said.

"It was a cause for me to want to hold back a bit. And in hindsight, I probably shouldn't have done that, because I might have had more of a chance to actually get to know her, which didn't happen."

The women grilled the men on their opinions about sexuality.

"At the start, [when] the women and I first met, we were getting to know each other. Our primary concern was how the men are going to react to women who are Queer," Ritu explained to Mamamia.

"And we wanted to, you know, we sort of collectively wanted to reach out and understand if anyone there, obviously, if they're misogynistic, or if they even value same-sex relationships, and those bigger questions. We would ask them, it wasn't a secret. It was like, you know, 'do you think if you're, if you're a man in a relationship with a woman, would you consider, let's say, her seeing another girl, but in any capacity cheating?' Those questions are raised in order to know if same-sex relationships were considered valuable to the people who were there."

There's going to be a mass exodus in week two, and a new group of intruders.

According to So Dramatic!, things are about to get a major shake-up that uh... absolutely nobody asked for. We're still here for it though!

Host Megan Pustetto said four - FOUR - contestants are given the boot, and then quickly replaced by four new intruders.

"Four contestants are going to be booted without warning and be replaced with four fresh intruders. This all goes down at the cocktail party on Thursday night, four in, four out," she said.

She didn't share who the unlucky ones will be, but did share some info on the four newbies we'll soon get to know. Their names are Jessica, Luca, Millie and Will.

If you've been keeping a close eye on the promo videos, you will have seen Millie - she's the blonde woman kissing Brooke during what looks like a snow-related single date:

Image: Channel 10.

Image: Channel 10.

Luca is a health and physical education teacher and a professional Jiu Jitsu athlete, and owns a man bun we see here:

Image: Channel 10.

He has a 'The Right Fit' profile, which means... very little to me, but on it, he's listed as a model, actor and influencer. Queue all the 'The Bachelorette's Luca's ACTING PAST revealed' headlines!

He's still private... for now. Image: Instagram.

Jessica is head of inclusion at a corporate, apparently.

That's all we know so far. Ol' mate Will is one of the few mysteries left.

One of the booted contestants comes back with a warning for Brooke.

Did you notice we got through two whole episodes without anyone being questioned about whether they were "here for the right reasons"?

Well, just you wait! So Dramatic!'s Pustetto also said one of the dudes who gets the cut (allegedly Matt, who you will recall was dressed as a pumpkin during the photoshoot group date), will return to the mansion with a ~warning~ for Brooke.

He will apparently tell Brooke to "watch out and that some people aren't there for the right reasons".

It all sounds very dramatic and I'm low-key excited. It's simply not reality TV until someone mutters "here for the right reasons".

We probably definitely already know the winner.

So, the really good news is that Brooke has already told us how happy she is to have found her person after The Bachelorette.

The bad news? Well, if you wanted to watch it play out ~organically~ on your TV screen, 1. why are you still reading?! and 2. the winner has already (probably, likely, definitely) leaked.

Betting agencies have very short odds on Brooke's final suiter, and they have a weirdly impressive history of picking the winners correctly.

The only time they've ever actually been wrong was when Mr Honey Badger threw a real spanner in the works and picked absolutely no one.

So... this year... they're picking...

This man:

Mood when yet another season of reality TV is ruined for you. Image: Channel 10.

Both TAB and SportsBet have Darvid as the most likely winner, which will shock absolutely nobody who watched the first couple of episodes in week one.

His odds are currently sitting at 1.12 and 1.60 respectively, so there's a very strong chance we'll see the 27-year-old landscaper as the last one standing at the very end.

The men and women lived in different houses.

There are two mansions this season, and it turns out this was one of Brooke's requests before agreeing to the show.

Speaking to Fitzy & Wippa, Brooke confirmed the contestants were housed in two different properties next door to each other.

"Living separately was my choice as well. I asked because I didn't want them in the same house – I think for the girls' privacy and to respect that they might not want to live a bunch of dudes they don't know," she explained.

Brooke's salary.

Is there anything more pervy than reading about reality TV salaries?

According to Perth Now, which cited "a source close to Blurton" (lol), Brooke is earning $250,000 for her stint as chief rose-giver.

Not bad at all.

According to the 'source', she wanted to use the money to help support her family.

So, are we sufficiently up to speed? No doubt there will be plenty more goss as the series progresses, so we'll make sure to keep you updated.

This article was originally published on October 26, 2021 and has been updated.

Feature image: Channel 10.

