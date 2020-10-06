Goodness. We might already know who wins The Bachelorette and the show hasn't even started.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

We’re jumping the gun this year and whipping out the spoilers before this year’s season of The Bachelorette even begins.

Why? Well firstly, we’re impatient and secondly, rumours are pouring out of this season like it’s a goddamn colander.

Watch the trailer for The Bachelorette Australia 2020 right here. Post continues after video.

So without further ado, let us present the best Bachelorette 2020 spoilers we could get our grubby paws onto.

We already know who wins The Bachelorette Australia 2020.

Yes, we are aware that this is a big call to make based on the fact we haven’t even met the fellas competing for Elly and Becky’s hearts, but we have proof.

Well, kind of.

For those whom this is not their first Bachelor rodeo, you’ll know that there are always odds placed on the contestants by big gambling houses like TAB and Sportsbet - and this year is no different.

As of Wednesday morning, both of these bookies have declared their favourites as Frazer Neate (27-year-old from Queensland) and Pete Mann (34-year-old from Adelaide).

Image: Channel 10.

And the stats go one step further by declaring who ends up with who. And yes, don’t worry, we’re going to tell you…

Frazer Neate has been picked as Elly Miles' top boy.

Pete Mann is tipped to be the lad who captures Becky Miles' heart.

Need a refresher of which guys these are? Here’s a little bit about the boys.

Frazer Neate is a concreter from Queensland who claims to be looking to meet a girl who is easygoing and who he can eventually call his best friend. Sounds like a good fit for Elly, who charmed the country by being a chiller country lass.

Frazer also has a puppy. And that feels like important information to share.

Pete Mann is a cafe owner who hails from Adelaide - which may be a tricky distance to manage for Becky who lives in Newcastle, NSW. Beyond his cafe life, he also runs an outdoor activity and adventure brand (don’t worry, we’re getting Locky Gilbert vibes too).

Pete, who is picked to be Becky’s winner at the end of The Bachelorette, was married to Channel 10 weather presenter Kate Freebairn for seven years. According to Kate (who shared the news in a Sunday Mail article), the couple ended their relationship in August of last year.

Elly not only knows one of the blokes, but has dated them before.

...We’re getting déjà vu of the Honey Badger and Cass and we’re not loving it…

Yes, apparently Elly Miles knows one of her Bachelorette contestants. Joe Woodbury, to be specific.

Image: Channel 10.

Joe is from Newcastle, NSW, which is where Elly and Becky live. Elly already follows Joe on Instagram, which was already a bit suss, but things have escalated from there...

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Elly actually dated Joe for a couple of months before being selected as the Bachelorette. And to top it off, she may still have feelings for the fella as she allegedly requested that producers cast him as a suitor on the show.

We were able to catch a glimpse of Elly and Joe’s 'reunion' in a teaser released for The Bachelorette. Joe boldly says, "It’s a small world," while Elly responds with a look of pure shock. So maybe she didn’t know he was coming?

If Bachelor history is anything to go off, we’re sure that the rest of the boys in the house finding out that Joe has a past with Elly will go down like a lead balloon.

We should also know that he too has a puppy. The plot thickens...

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

The Bachelorette airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Feature Image: Instagram/Channel 10.