The winner's edit and Sportsbet: All the signs that Frazer wins Elly's heart on The Bachelorette.

Goodness.

It's been one night, but it seems we already have some clear evidence about who wins The Bachelorette.

On Wednesday night, sisters Elly and Becky Miles met the 20 contestants vying for their hearts.

And from the outset, there was one particular man who stood out amongst the rest.

On last night's red carpet, Frazer Neate got the classic 'wifey' entrance.

From the fairytale music to the slow-motion exit from the limo, many viewers pointed out the 27-year-old concreter from Queensland was given the winner's edit.

In case you missed it, Frazer is an award-winning football player who claims to be looking to meet a girl who is easygoing and who he can eventually call his best friend. (Sounds like Elly, tbh.)

The 27-year-old, who has competed in the Queensland Australian Football League, also appears to be friends with former Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelorette contestant, Timm Hanly.

Here's all the evidence that Frazer will win Elly's heart on The Bachelorette.

The winner's edit.

If you look back at past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, you'll notice almost every winner of the show gets a clear 'winner's edit' when we first meet them on the red carpet.

The fairytale music starts, the scene slows down as they exit from the limo and we get to see every moment of their grand entrance play out on our screens. It happened to Anna in Tim Robards' season, Snezana in Sam Wood's season and Laura in Matty J's season... The list goes on. And most recently, it happened to both Irena and Bella – the final two – on Locky Gilbert's season of The Bachelor. As for Frazer's entrance, the frontrunner had it all – the slow-motion exit from the limo, the long introduction, and the sparkly fairytale music.

"I'm quite nervous, I can't wait to meet the love of my life," Frazer said in a voiceover.

"So, what are you doing here, Frazer," Elly asked him.

"I want to find love. At the end of the day, I'm sure everyone here is. This is sort of a new challenge, and I'm looking forward to whatever comes out of the opportunity," he replied.

If there's one thing we know for sure, the winner's edit (almost) never lies.

The Sportsbet and TAB odds are in.

Every season, odds are placed on the contestants by a number of gambling houses including Sportsbet and TAB.

In recent years, the odds on Sportsbet and TAB have been pretty damn accurate when it comes to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. (Well, except for that time the Honey Badger chose... no one.)

As of Wednesday morning, both of these bookies had declared their favourites as Frazer Neate and Pete Mann.

To take it one step forward, the stats even declare who ends up with who.

According to the current odds, Frazer will win Elly's heart, while Pete will be picked by Becky.

Following Wednesday night's premiere, Frazer is still in the running as Elly's winner with odds of $1.60 on Sportsbet.

He is followed by Joe Woodbury, Elly's ~former flame~, who currently has odds of $2.75, and geologist Adam Todd, who has odds of $5.50.

Interesting.

Becky and Elly have both found relationships.

Thanks to pre-show interviews, we already know that Elly and Becky both found relationships on the show.

But in an interview with Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Spill, the two sisters were wary of using the word 'love'.

"Honestly, for me I have only been in love once and that was a long time ago," Elly said.

"It's very rare for me to get real feelings for someone. I don't fall very easily and I don't think that I've ever felt like this about someone before. We're still on the journey to the 'L' word but I'm so happy."

Becky added: "I also wouldn't say I’m in love."

"But Elly and I both chose someone at the end of this. I'm in a really happy place and excited to see where it's going to go. We're in real life now and I just want time to spend with my person and see where life will take us."

