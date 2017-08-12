The Bachelor's Sian shares what really led to her 'meltdown' on the show.

This week’s episodes of The Bachelor were very… confusing.

One of Matty J’s many girlfriends contestants, 24-year-old Sian Kelly, decided she’d had enough of cameras following her every move and competing with other women for the attention of a man she, quite frankly, wasn’t that keen on anyway.

In scenes that had viewers all over Australian wondering if they’d accidentally changed the channel and flicked over to an episode of Unreal, the show’s producers intervened in an effort to get Sian to stay.

“I’m leaving,” the Perth resident defiantly told showrunners. “I don’t like him. I’m better than him. I’m better than this.”

Sian became upset after realising her every word and move was being filmed during what she believed was a private, off-screen conversation.

The producers somehow convinced Sian to have a conversation with Matty, who managed to persuade her to stay in the competition.

“I don’t like this process, it’s just awful,” she told Matty. “Just everything, cameras in your face…I just have a bad intuition and I’d prefer to leave at this time.

“It’s got nothing to do with you, I think you’re fantastic and I hope you know that. It’s just the process.”

However, just hours later, she was sent home without a rose.

Sian has opened up to Woman's Day about the on-set incident, telling the magazine she show's producers "took things too far".

"I needed them to give me some time off camera and they refused," she said.

Sian also said the producers "plied her with booze" before "coming at her" with a barrage of questions.

"My issues were mainly to do with production, I'm not an idiot and I realised what was happening and I didn't want to be part of it anymore," she said.

"It started to feel unnatural."

Sian revealed her problems with the show's producers began when they "sabotaged" her cocktail party and gave the dress she had been "begging for" to wear for weeks to Florence.

"I wasn't upset at Flo but I was annoyed that the stylist had lied to me," she said. "It pretty much went downhill after that."

Despite her dramatic exit, Sian told TV Week she had "no regrets" about her time on the show.

"I wasn't shocked," she said of the moment she was refused a rose. "I was sort of relieved but at the same time I wasn't expecting it after the conversation [Matty and I] had.

"I don't have too much regret about what I said to him."