It’s The Bachelor finale, which means we finally see Matty pick his winner ‘true love’ and present them with a ring for…

Hang on, what exactly is the ring for?

We know it’s not a marriage proposal – Matty has shut that rumour down himself.

Perhaps it’s a “I promise to never date multiple people at once. Anymore” ring?

Or a “I vow never to make you jump out of a plane in pretence of it being a date” ring?

Or even a “Please make a joint lifestyle blog with me” promise ring?



Either way, it may just be the flashiest one we’ve seen on the five seasons of The Bachelor Australia so far.

Custom made and designed by Matty himself with "Official Diamond Partner" Larson Jewellery, the final ring is 18 ct white gold and set with a whopping 1.30ct oval diamond.

The GIA certified F colour and VS2 clarity diamond (translation: pretty damn good) is also accompanied by 32 diamonds set in the shoulders of the ring. It's reportedly worth $22,000.

Senior Jeweller at Larsen Jewellery, Kate Reid, says she met with Matty one-on-one for a jewellery design consultation.

"Myself and the team of Larsen Jewellery jewellers worked closely with Matty to design and custom make the perfect ring," she said.

"Matty was extremely enthusiastic about the design process with our team and was an integral part of creating a ring that represents his newfound relationship with the winner."

Whatever the cause, it's going to be one special piece of bling.



