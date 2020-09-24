"Didn't see that coming!": All the best reactions to The Bachelor finale.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Well folks, it’s finally over.

After a bunch of awkward zoom dates, dramatic walkouts, tears and friendship breakdowns, tonight was the night Locky would finally put an end to the fan theories and pick between frontrunners Bella and Irena.

From the moment they stepped out of the limo on day one, the pair were clear favourites to win. Not only did they both receive early 'winner edits', the former besties continued to develop strong feelings with Locky each week and even dropped the L-bomb towards the end.

And just in case we had any doubts they'd make the top two, pretty much every rumour (which we admittedly got way too obsessed with) basically confirmed it since the beginning.

After a boring first hour of dramatic montages, meeting Locky's mum and yet ANOTHER bath date, the moment we've been waiting six weeks for finally arrived.

The car pulled up and the producers decided to pull another sneaky sneak on us by showing both girls stepping out. But in the end it was Irena who Locky chose as is his winner... surprising precisely no one.

To her credit, Bella took the news quite well and after questioning why Locky told her he loved her, she came out with a simple: "Can I leave?" A question that summed up the series for all of us watching at home.

Here's how Australia reacted The Bachelor finale on Twitter.

