Meet the 24 women who are definitely here for love on The Bachelors 2024.

We are just weeks away from an all-new season of The Bachelors and the cast list has been announced.

The reality TV show underwent major changes earlier this year when Network 10 traded in one bachelor for three – and now another season of triple the Bachie fun is right around the corner.

This time, instead of being filmed in Sydney or Queensland, the series is set to return from the new setting of Melbourne.

The 24 ladies who will be on the next season of The Bachelors are on a quest to win the hearts of the three Bachies – Australian model and influencer Ben Waddel, former NRL player Luke Bateman and Brazilian influencer and model Wesley Senna Cortes.

And yeah, these gals are excited at the prospect of finding their one true love on reality TV.

"I couldn’t think of a more perfect couple than Sam and Snezana [Wood, from Season 3]," says 2024 hopeful Yasemin.

"I want that kind of love, so pure and beautiful."

The three suitors will meet two dozen ladies, who hail from all over the country.

Contestants Brea, a mining administrator, interior designer Jade, tattoo artist Kristen, PR manager Mckenna, and Tabitha, a registered nurse, are all heading south from Queensland for the show, while beauty therapist Ellie is flying in from WA, and Indigenous mentor Mel is joining the group from Northern Territory.

Evie, a professional development specialist, will be heading to the Bach mansion from South Australia.

The cast of The Bachelors 2024. Image: Network 10.

There's a sizable contingent from NSW: health projects manager Aarthi, nursing student Amelia, hairdresser Carla, medical researcher Dana, environmental scientist Holly, category manager Lana, interior design student Lisa, and Nella – a pageant queen-turned-flight attendant – are all crossing the border in the hopes of falling in love.

And of course, there are some locals, with Victorians Anastasia (a property developer), Angela (business owner), makeup artist Angie, jewellery salesperson Caitlin, IT analyst Chrystal, marketing specialist Maddison, project manager Natalie and Yasemin – a model – all throwing their hat in the ring.

The series will be hosted once again by TV personality Osher Günsberg.

The Bachelors Australia premieres Sunday, 3 December At 7:30 pm On 10 And 10 Play.

