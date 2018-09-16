Blake Coleman's highly problematic account of his relationship with The Bachelor's Brooke.

The most problematic storyline to come out of 2018’s run of The Bachelor has taken a turn for the worse.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Channel 10 had queerbaited Brooke’s disclosure of her past relationships, packaging her conversation with Nick Cummins about having dated women in the past as a ‘shock confession.’

People were disappointed, people were offended and a large portion of the audience couldn’t understand why Brooke’s relationship history had been advertised as a game-changing secret.

It was after the fallout of this very uncomfortable night of television, that ex-Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Blake Coleman, decided to add in his two cents.

You see, four years ago Blake and Brooke used to date, and when they decided to end things, he claims she commenced a relationship with a woman.

Although his Instagram story has since expired, according to Pedestrian TV, this is what he wrote.

Instead, Blake wishes more people were focusing on his comments that Brooke “is a really great girl and a really great human,” instead of him using the phrase “full-lesbian”.

“Many years later she actually started dating another guy so therefore there is no need for everyone to focus on ‘what sexuality she is’,” he specified.

“In our society in the present day it’s a joke when everyone is trying to pin point someones sexuality like Brookes (sic).

“She is bi, everyone should get over it. I have soo many friends in the gay community it’s not even funny, hence why my comments are not a big deal.”

However, when asked whether he regrets making his original Instagram story, he chose not to answer.

