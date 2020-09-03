"This is... so inaccurate." The best reactions to The Bachelor's incredibly awkward Zoom episode.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Well then.

It turns out The Bachelor 2020 is living proof that absolutely no one enjoys Zoom calls.

After spending the last few months shouting "YOU'RE STILL ON MUTE" and "WE CAN'T HEAR YOU" at our computer screens, it's time for The Bachelor Zoomchelor contestants to experience the fresh hell that is video calls in lockdown.

On tonight's episode of the reality show, Locky and the contestants reconnected over a series of video calls while Osher hung out at the Bachelor mansion... alone. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We saw a single date involving a bubble bath, a drama-fuelled onesie-themed group date, and even an awkward virtual rose ceremony.

But besides the overall strangeness of the entire ordeal, there was something else we couldn't help but notice.

You see, compared to our lockdown experience, tonight's episode was wildly inaccurate.

Let's be honest here, a) no one wore makeup for Zoom calls, b) no one wore pants for Zoom calls, and c) absolutely everyone had at least one partner/parent/pet/housemate interrupt an important video call.

This. Is. So. Unrealistic.

So without further ado, here's how Twitter reacted to the awkward (and highly inaccurate) virtual dates on The Bachelor Australia:

