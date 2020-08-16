Excuse us, we have a compelling theory that proves Irena (not Bella) wins The Bachelor.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

We're only two episodes into The Bachelor and we're already way too obsessed with working out who this season's winner will be.

All last week, 25-year-old Bella Varelis was labelled the clear frontrunner by fans. The marketing manager made a big romantic entrance and later nabbed both the first date and the first kiss with Locky.

But now, there's a new, emerging theory that suggests Irena Srbinovska wins Locky's heart. And there's lots of juicy evidence to support it.

Watch: Locky Gilbert decorates a cake while answering rapid fire questions. Post continues below.

The 31-year-old nurse left an immediate impression on Locky after she stepped out on the red carpet and quickly set his heart racing when she reached out to check his pulse.

"What a stunner," Locky said when he first met Irena.

"Just beautiful. There was just something about her I was just like 'wow' and I felt warm."

And they already seem like a good match.

"I love a nurse cause I do some stupid shit, so it might be good to have one of those onboard," Locky joked.

So without further ado, let us present the theory that Irena is this year's Bachelor winner.

Ahem.

The winner's edit.

If you look back at past Bachie seasons, you'll notice almost every winner of the show gets a clear 'winner's edit' when we first meet them on the red carpet.

The music changes, the scene slows down and we get to see every moment of their grand entrance play out on our screens.

It happened to Anna in Tim Robards' season, Snezana from Sam Wood's season and Laura from Matty J's season. The list goes on.

And this season, the winner's edit was quite clearly bestowed upon Irena (and Bella, as we now truly believe she'll come runner-up).

During Irena's entrance, soft fairytale music began to play in the background as the 31-year-old stepped out of the car and slowly walked down the path to meet Locky.

Image: Channel 10.

Former Bachelor winner Chelsie McLeod pointed out the change in music during Irena's entrance while watching the show last week.

"Ooh, winner's music!" she said in an Instagram video.

"Top four surely... that music. She's cute," she captioned the post.

Image: Instagram@chelsiemcleod

Sportsbet has a near perfect record at picking the winner in past seasons of The Bachelor. (Well, except the Honey Badger's season, but precisely no one saw that coming).

This year, both Sportsbet and TAB are both tipping Irena as the winner.

According to Sportsbet, Irena is the favourite to win with odds of $1.75, while Bella is tipped for second place at $2.50

Over at TAB, Irena has odds of $1.25 and Bella has odds at $3.75

The fact that both bookkeepers have tipped Irena to win also suggests inside information may have already been leaked. (Remember The Bachelor was filmed months ago.)

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Former winner Chelsie McLeod's theory.

If there's anyone who has a good chance at picking this year's winner, it's going to be a former Bachelor winner herself.

Not only did Chelsie pick up on the "winner's music" when Irena stepped out of the car to meet Locky, but she also pointed out another telling sign that points to Irena.

You see, Irena decided to check Locky's heartbeat with a stethoscope which was very similar to what Chelsie did with Matt Agnew. Remember, she asked to put a tattoo on his chest that quickly made an impression.

"Winning code?" she asked in an Instagram video.

"This is literally where I undid Matt's shirt [to give him a temporary tattoo] on night one."

Image: Instagram@chelsiemcleod

Who do you think wins Locky's heart on The Bachelor? Let us know in the comments below.

The Bachelor continues Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

