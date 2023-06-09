From Bec Judd to Grant and Chezzi Denyer: The Amazing Race Celebrity cast has been announced.

The Amazing Race Australia is returning this year but with a twist: this time, they're bringing on an all-star celebrity cast.

Yep, Channel 10 announced the news today, sharing that 11 teams, featuring celebrities and their loved ones, will travel across the world competing to win $100,000 for their chosen charity. Beau Ryan will return as host.

From a former Wiggle to a sporting legend, here's the cast of The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition.

Grant and Chezzi Denyer.

Image: Channel 10.

Grant and Chezzi Denyer are first up to appear on the show. The powerhouse couple will be competing for their chosen charity, Lifeline Central West, which supports individuals and communities in rural areas.

Bec Judd and Kate Twigley.

TV presenter and influencer Bec Judd will be competing with her sister, Kate, on behalf of Impatient Advocacy - A Nicole Cooper Foundation.

The sisters lost their friend, Nicole Cooper, to bowel cancer earlier this year.

Alli and Angie Simpson.

Aussie singer and actor Alli Simpson is joined by her "momager" Angie.

The pair are competing on behalf of Dementia Australia, a cause close to home, as Ali's grandma "has gone down really fast with dementia in the last few years," she told Channel 10.

Emma and Hayley Watkins.

Former Wiggle and Masked Singer Australia contestant Emma Watkins is taking on the challenge to spend some time with her sister, Hayley.

The sisters have chosen the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund as their charity, which supports deaf and hard-of-hearing children.

Dane and Bow Simpson.

Comedian Dane Simpson has brought his dad, Bow, along for the adventure.

The father-son duo are hoping to win $100,000 for the Dharriwaa Elders Group Incorporated, with Dane telling the TV network that the money could supply people in Walgett with fresh drinking water.

Darren McMullen and Tristan Dougan.

TV presenter Darren McMullen is competing alongside his nephew, Tristan.

The pair are competing on behalf of Feel the Magic, an organisation that looks after children who have lost their parents.

Jana Pittman and Cornelis Rawlinson.

Former Olympic athlete Jana Pittman plans on spending some quality time with her son, Cornelis on the show.

The mum and son duo are competing on behalf of the Royal Hospital for Women, where Jana works.

George and Pamela Mladenov.

Australian Survivor contestant George Mladenov has brought along his sister, Pamela.

The pair are playing for the Bankstown Women's Health Centre, which helps vulnerable women in the community with preventative work in domestic violence.

Harry Jowsey and Teddy Briggs.

Reality TV contestants (Jowsey appeared on Too Hot to Handle S1 and Briggs appeared on Love Island Australia S1) and friends are in for the ride.

The men are competing on behalf of mental health and wellbeing support organisation, Beyond Blue.

Ben and Jackie Gillies.

Former Silverchair drummer Ben and TV personality Jackie are another couple competing together.

Their charity of choice is the Moira Kelly Creating Hope Foundation, an organisation that provides support for children and displaced women from overseas and in Australia who have not been able to receive help elsewhere.

Peter and Frankie Rowsthorn.

Comedy legend Peter Rowsthorn and his comedian daughter, Frankie, will also be competing on the show.

They're hoping to win the $100,000 for All Stars for Autism.

"My grandson has autism, so we're doing it for him," Peter told 10.

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.

