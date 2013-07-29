The 7 hardest questions my kids have ever asked

Kids ask a ton of questions, we all know that. It usually starts with a simple question like, “What is air made of?” and ends an hour later with one of us on the verge of screaming, “I DON’T KNOW WHY TURTLES DON’T WEAR HATS OR WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF A SHARK COULD TALK!”

But there are times when their questions tap into some of the most profound unknowns in human existence, and we’re forced to face the reality that there is so much in our lives that we simply don’t understand… or at least can’t really explain.

Here are 7 notable questions our kids have asked that have really stumped us.

1. Why do people die?

Yeah, you can explain the biology. The body grows old and tired, it may get a disease or it may have been hurt, like in an accident. For whatever reason, it can’t sustain life any more. There’s also the argument that there isn’t enough room on the planet for all of the people to live forever, because new babies have to enter the world.

But why?

If you’ve recently lost someone, especially someone young, it’s the hardest question you’ll ever face. The reality is, we don’t know. I don’t know why one set of humans can’t populate the earth forever. I don’t know why a baby gets sick and dies. If you believe in God, I don’t know why God would let that happen. I don’t know why cancer takes people’s lives too early. Honestly, I do not.

And kids like definite answers. They like “no” and “yes” and facts and figures. And if you’re being honest, there really aren’t any definite answers. There’s only the hope that someday we’ll understand.

2. Why did the man singing that song say, “f**cking like gorillas”?

Imagine you’re visiting your parents, who are actual Senior Citizens, and you borrow your mother’s car. Imagine you turn on the car and hear a fun little pop/R&B song with a catchy chorus. Imagine you get distracted talking with your spouse and you aren’t really paying attention to the CD that is in your parents’ stereo.

Then imagine your five-year-old saying, “Why did that man just say, ‘f**king like gorillas?’”

You’ll probably press EJECT fifty times and examine this CD your mum has in her disc drive (your mum, who loves Bette Midler and Olivia Newton John).

Bruno Mars, you’ve heard of him. Have you seen him on TV? You can’t remember. Some place where uncool parents hear bands they’ve never heard of.

You’ll probably pick up your iPhone and Google “Bruno Mars Gorilla” and read the lyrics.

Then you’ll laugh hysterically at the absurdity of it all. But you’ll still have to explain it to your kids…

3. Is Stax in heaven?

Our oldest dog, a goofy labrador, died when the kids were pretty small—around 3 and 5 years old.