The 15 sexiest s'mores on the internet

If you haven't heard of S'mores before, you're in for a treat.

After reading this post you're going to be dreaming of the gooey American campfire treat - and finding any excuse to whip them up.

For the uninitiated, s'mores are a popular snack in the US - especially for campers. Roasted marshmallows are sandwiched between sweet crackers and a slab of Hershey's chocolate to create a handful of sticky, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth-and-all-over-your-hands deliciousness. There's a reason they're called s'mores - because you'll always be left wanting some more.

The traditional American s'more uses Graham crackers, which sadly don't exist over here in Australia. According to Aussie blogger Shambolic Living, Arnott's Nice biscuits will suffice as a substitute. Other suggestions include shredded wheatmeal biscuits, digestives or even lattice biccies. Hershey's chocolate is now available in many stores, but good ol' Cadbury's, Dove, Lindt, or any other chocolate that melts will also do the trick.

Good luck!

Bourbon Marshmallow S'mores with Bacon

This boozy s’more is packing a bacon surprise - yes, you read correctly, a bacon surprise. And we can’t look away.

Get the recipe: Bourbon Marshmallow S'mores with Bacon

Passionfruit S'mores Your eyes don’t deceive you – that is, in fact passionfruit marshmallow spilling out of that delicious little s’more. It’s almost too sexy to eat. Almost. Get the recipe: Passionfruit S'mores

Gluten Free Vegan S'mores It’s hard to believe that the chocolate and marshmallow spilling out of this luscious s’more is vegan, but it’s true. Impressive, isn’t it? Get the recipe: Gluten Free Vegan S'mores

Speculoos Nutella Candied Bacon S'mores Don’t be fooled by her size – this s’more packs lots of Nutella AND bacon between those giant, roasted marshmallows. Can you handle all of that? Get the recipe: Speculoos Nutella Candied Bacon S'mores

Beer Marshmallow S'mores Marshmallows made with BEER? Well, aren’t you a sight for sore eyes, you sultry little thing. Get the recipe: Beer Marshmallow S'mores

Homemade Cinnamon Sugar Graham Cracker S'mores Psst! Take a closer look at this s’more – do you see those beautiful, buttery layers of Graham cracker? Yeah, that’s all homemade. HOMEMADE. Get the recipe: Homemade Cinnamon Sugar Graham Cracker S'mores

Indoor S'mores with Toasted Oak Marshmallows You had us at toasted oak marshmallow – so mysterious, but open to new and exciting possibilities. Get the recipe: Indoor S'mores with Toasted Oak Marshmallows

Bananas Foster S'mores Try not to stare, but there are chunks of banana hiding between that melty chocolate and giant marshmallow. It’s begging for us to eat it, and we might have to give in. Get the recipe: Bananas Foster S'mores

Cookie Dough S'mores This s’more is literally oozing cookie dough and we never want it to stop. I mean, ever. Get the recipe: Cookie Dough S'mores

Maple Bacon S'mores These s’mores have maple syrup and bacon in them so you can basically justify eating them for breakfast. Don’t mind if we do. Get the recipe: Maple Bacon S'mores

Homemade Graham Crackers and Marshmallows S'mores Sure, you could just buy marshmallows for your s’mores, but there’s something so sexy about making them yourself. This s’more is all natural, baby. Get the recipe: Homemade Graham Crackers and Marshmallow S'mores

Shortbread S'mores What could make a s’more even sexier, you ask? Put it in between two delicious layers of buttery shortbread and you have your answer. I mean, just look at it. Get the recipe: Shortbread S'mores

Gingersnap S'mores Go ahead, swoon over this gingersnap s’more, – he’s used to it. Get the recipe: Gingersnap S'mores

Lavender Marshmallow and Dark Chocolate S'mores Two words: Lavender Marshmallow. Could anything sound more romantic? We don’t think so. Get the recipe: Lavender Marshmallow and Dark Chocolate S'mores