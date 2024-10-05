'I got an innocent text from my fiancé before our wedding. Then people told me it was unacceptable.'

A five-word text has elicited ~quite~ the reaction on social media.

It was two months before her wedding day when Avery Beverly received a message from her soon-to-be husband, Aidan. Thinking it was innocuous, the 22-year-old shared the message with her Instagram followers.

What followed was a heated debate.

Watch Avery reveal the divisive text from her fiancé. Post continues after video.

"What time is our wedding?" read the text message in question.

"Oh goodness, he's gonna be late to his own wedding," the Florida local added in the caption.

Avery's video was soon inundated with comments, some amused, some bewildered, with many brides sharing their own stories of their guys' lack of attention to detail on their big day.

"At least he's asking now and not on the day 😂," one person joked — before another shared that their husband did, in fact, ask on the day.

"My fave was when my husband asked me three days before the wedding: 'What are our wedding colours?' 😂 ," one follower wrote.

"I got married on Saturday and sent a similar text on Friday night. He's two months ahead of the game," added another.

Others, however, failed to see anything funny in the situation. Rather, they had concerns for Avery, and suggested that this text could be a sign of trouble to come.

"This isn't cute," one comment read.

"Can we stop normalising this?" said a second.

"That's not funny, it's kinda sad actually."

And a debate quickly erupted.

"I feel like asking the time two months prior is actually extremely reasonable," someone suggested, defending the husband-tobe's actions.

"I didn't have it memorised either?" added another. "To me he clearly meant the ceremony, 'cause someone asked him, and he just has the whole day blocked. Y'all are reaching."

But others insisted that the text was proof of a larger societal issue: that women are the ones tasked with carrying the mental load in relationships — and that the husband-to-be's not knowing the time of his own wedding was something of a red flag.

ICYMI, 'mental load' is "the never-ending to-do list of tasks that keeps everything running and we know it disproportionately falls to women", organisation expert Bridget Johns has previously written for Mamamia.

And as Gemma Hartley writes in her book, Fed Up, it's very very real. "[I am] the schedule keeper who makes appointments and knows what is on the calendar at all times. I am the person who has all the answers to where my husband left his keys, what time that wedding is and what type of dress code is necessary, do we have any orange juice left, where is that green sweater, when is so-and-so's birthday, and what are we having for dinner?

"I carry in my mind exhaustive lists of all types, not because I want to, but because I know no one else will."

This was the vibe many of the commenters on Avery's post were picking up on, thanks to the would-be groom's five little words.

"It's odd that we expect women to know dates and times of events and excuse men," one wrote.

"I'm sure he knew the time of his fantasy draft which is not at the same time every week," said another.

"I'm sure he knows what time he's supposed to meet the bros for a tee time. Stop excusing behaviour that is problematic. It's weird."

Yikes.

Mamamia has reached out to Avery for comment.

What are your thoughts: harmless text or hints of something bigger? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Instagram/@averylbeverly