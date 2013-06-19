Worrying about how to avoid the flu this winter? Now you can stop.

By NATALIA HAWK

I feel like I’ve spent most of 2013 battling various illnesses. So far, I’ve had several colds, a stomach flu and even a parasite which I nicknamed “devil bug” for how sick it made me feel. And let’s remember that it’s only June. The worst of winter is still to come.

I have a ten-day ski trip planned that I need to stay healthy for – and as lovely as my doctor is, I’m kind of tired of hanging out in her waiting room. So – as we move into the cold and flu season – I’ve collected a bunch of tips that I’ve incorporated into my daily life to build up immunity and avoid that horrible foggy-headed, sore-throat feeling for as long as possible.

Here’s how to avoid the flu:



1. Stay clean. I don’t want to make you feel paranoid, but think about how many germs you’re touching ALL THE TIME. Toilet doors, bus handles… apparently even your mobile phone has ten times more bacteria on it than a toilet seat. That doesn’t mean you need to invest in bucketloads of antibacterial hand sanitiser. Just wash your hands regularly – and properly – and use a tissue if you’re coughing or sneezing. If there’s no tissue nearby, cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow – it’s much better than doing it into your hand.

2. Look after yourself. When that nasty flu bug is flying around, looking for its next victim, it targets those who haven’t been sleeping and eating or hydrating well. Really. BECAUSE IT IS EVIL and knows that your immune system isn’t working so well. So eat some really great soup, drink a whole lot of water and then go ahead and snuggle under your winter blanket. Flu bug = combated.

3. Don’t forget your skin. Take cold winter air and chilly gusts of wind. Mix it with indoor heating and you have skin that might closely resemble a particularly effective bit of sandpaper. Which isn’t pleasant for anybody. So stock up on moisturiser and avoid using soaps when possible. Rosehip oil is genius to hydrate skin when combined with a face cream – I like Trilogy’s organic products for my face and Palmer’s Cocoa Butter for my body.

4. Get jabbed. Schedule in to get your annual flu vaccination. Even if you aren’t in a risk category (pregnant, the elderly or children) then it’ll still help to protect the people who surround you. Plus the doctor might even give you a lollipop if you behave yourself.

5. Fruits and veggies are your friends. Two serves of fruit and five serves of veggies, every day. If you’re having trouble fitting all that in to your diet, try a green smoothie – recipes for them are everywhere and they’re such a good way to get a whole heap of immune-boosting nutrients in one drink. I like combining spinach, mint, cucumber, lettuce and celery but berries, banana, kale, lemon, coconut water and ginger are all fabulous ingredients too.

6. Superfoods and vitamins – also brilliant. There are a lot of brilliant supplements out there these days that can do wonders when you’re feeling like a cold is about to kick in. I’ve started taking a Blackmores multivitamin and a Nature’s Way super krill oil capsule every day, as well as a regular probiotic. I’ve also just discovered Swisse Superfood powder which is great when sprinkled into a smoothie or over cereal in the morning – the ‘Immunity’ one contains elderberry, lactium and camu camu, all of which are rich in antioxidants and Victamin C. Yes, my kitchen bench does closely resemble the inside of a chemist, but as long as I’m not getting sick – I don’t care.

Here are our other tips on how to avoid the flu and help build up our immunity to avoid it this winter: 'The old family cold & flu tonic' usually involving a strong spirit and some spicy substance Who doesn't love a big bowl of hot chicken soup? A great way to get extra veges, ginger and garlic in your diet. Rugging up with layers and layers of winter woolens Loading up on vitamin c by drinking orange juice Warm bed socks regardless of cold or flu are just a wonderful way to keep warm!

What are your tips on how to avoid the flu and common cold this winter?