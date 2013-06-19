Worrying about how to avoid the flu this winter? Now you can stop.

By NATALIA HAWK

I feel like I’ve spent most of 2013 battling various illnesses. So far, I’ve had several colds, a stomach flu and even a parasite which I nicknamed “devil bug” for how sick it made me feel. And let’s remember that it’s only June. The worst of winter is still to come.

I have a ten-day ski trip planned that I need to stay healthy for – and as lovely as my doctor is, I’m kind of tired of hanging out in her waiting room. So – as we move into the cold and flu season – I’ve collected a bunch of tips that I’ve incorporated into my daily life to build up immunity and avoid that horrible foggy-headed, sore-throat feeling for as long as possible.

Here’s how to avoid the flu:

1. Stay clean. I don’t want to make you feel paranoid, but think about how many germs you’re touching ALL THE TIME. Toilet doors, bus handles… apparently even your mobile phone has ten times more bacteria on it than a toilet seat. That doesn’t mean you need to invest in bucketloads of antibacterial hand sanitiser. Just wash your hands regularly – and properly – and use a tissue if you’re coughing or sneezing. If there’s no tissue nearby, cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow – it’s much better than doing it into your hand.

2. Look after yourself. When that nasty flu bug is flying around, looking for its next victim, it targets those who haven’t been sleeping and eating or hydrating well. Really. BECAUSE IT IS EVIL and knows that your immune system isn’t working so well. So eat some really great soup, drink a whole lot of water and then go ahead and snuggle under your winter blanket. Flu bug = combated.

3. Don’t forget your skin. Take cold winter air and chilly gusts of wind. Mix it with indoor heating and you have skin that might closely resemble a particularly effective bit of sandpaper. Which isn’t pleasant for anybody. So stock up on moisturiser and avoid using soaps when possible. Rosehip oil is genius to hydrate skin when combined with a face cream – I like Trilogy’s organic products for my face and Palmer’s Cocoa Butter for my body.