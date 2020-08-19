Share Your Space: Inside a $650 one-bedroom terrace in Sydney, with a puppy who likes to eat everything.

Mamamia's new series 'Share Your Space' asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live. This week, a 27-year-old living in Sydney shows us around her home.

Age: 27

Job: Head of Podcasts

Rent: I pay around $325 a week, and I live with my partner.

Location: Balmain in Sydney, NSW.

Lifestyle: We moved to Balmain last year for the lifestyle. It’s got great parks and walks, is a very relaxed neighbourhood and has a lot of great pubs and restaurants (which isn’t really helpful at the moment, but I live in hope).

So, take us inside:

Bedroom/s:

We have one bedroom with built-ins, but if I’m being honest, it’s still not enough storage space so we also have a chest of drawers we bought five years ago from Fantastic Furniture when we first moved in together. This is also where I put all my pretty things that make me happy like jewellery, books and perfume. My poor partner doesn’t really get to have his stuff on display.

Image: Supplied.

Our bedroom gets the best light in the afternoon, we have a queen bed and two bedside tables from Kmart with Kmart lamps. I love Kmart.

Image: Supplied.

Our bedspread is from my favourite shop in the world, Jumbled. It’s a shop in Orange and it's run by a kickass woman, Pip, along with her fantastic staff who are all extremely fashionable and sparkly. I actually sent Jumbled a questionnaire, and they helped me pick out my new bedspread and pillows based on one of my favourite paintings.

Image: Supplied

Bathroom:



Our bathroom also doubles as our laundry and is at the very end of our house. If you want to go into the courtyard you have to walk through the bathroom which can be really uncomfortable when you want to pee but have mates over.

Image: Supplied.

It’s not my favourite room in the house BUT it houses my plants and they are the best.

Image: Supplied.

Living:

Our living room doubles as our five-month-old puppy’s play room. So there are toys around all the time, but it’s also where we live all the time. We eat our meals here. We work from home here. We have our mates over in here. It’s a great space and is full of my favourite things.

Image: Supplied.

Including this Picasso print I bought at the 2012 Picasso exhibition in Sydney, and our art.

Image: Supplied.

Dining:



Our dining room (yes room, which is wild) doubles as our dumping ground for our bags, clean washing BUT it’s probably my favourite room in the house because of the light it gets and the stained glass door that leads out to a small alleyway courtyard.

Image: Supplied.

I have one of my best friend's original artworks hanging in here, as well as a piece my mum painted, our favourite Grotti Lotti print and a big mirror I’ve had since I was 21.

My boyfriend manages a pub, so this is also where he keeps all of his wine and where our bookshelf is. Our dining table was my great grandfathers and my parents shipped it down to Sydney for me when we moved in together. I cover it with funky tablecloths to add colour and just protect it.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Kitchen:

Our kitchen has the best windows for displaying all the random crap we’ve collected over the years and the windows open directly onto a beautiful Jasmine bush.

It does the job? Good oven and stove which is... useful on the odd occasion we cook.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied. Backyard:

We have a small paved courtyard and a concrete carport with some gardens around it, it’s great to have a space to go and sit and read a book. And a place where our hound can run around.

Final thoughts:



I love living in old houses, especially terraces and this one just feels like home. It’s light and warm and full of joy, and that’s the best thing about your own space, right?

Feature Image: Supplied.