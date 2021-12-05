The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday December 6.

Cleo Smith abduction accused in WA court

Cleo Smith's alleged abductor is set to return to court after having spent more than a month in a maximum-security remand prison in Perth.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, is accused of taking four-year-old Cleo from her family's tent at the remote Blowholes campsite in Western Australia.

He will face a magistrate via video link from custody on Monday, charged with multiple offences including forcibly taking a child under 16.

Cleo was found alive and well in early November, 18 days after she went missing from the campsite.

She was rescued from a property just minutes from her family home in the nearby town of Carnarvon, almost 1000km north of Perth.

Police forced entry to the home and found Cleo alone in a room, physically unharmed and playing with toys.

Kelly was arrested on a nearby street around the same time. He is alleged to have acted alone and is yet to enter a plea to his charges.

Police say he has no connection to Cleo's family.

The ACT also confirmed a second case of the Omicron variant, a close contact of the previously reported individual.