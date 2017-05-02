'Dear Mums. Your sons will pull away. But they will come back.'

It’s hard to imagine the feeling of heartbreak for the mother whose baby boy turns around, and tells her that he hates her.

If you have a son, however, it’s going to happen.

Your ‘baby boy’ – the same baby boy you gave birth to; the one you brought into the world and protected from danger and fed from your own breast (or bottle).

So when he tries to break away – and trust me, he will – it’s almost impossible to not take personally.

It may help however, to know you’re not alone. Despite everything your gut is telling you, this isn’t personal.

It’s universal.

The relationship I had with my own Mum growing up was one of unconditional love. She was my person.

You know how when a family adopts a dog, it always ends up picking one family member to follow around? That.

I shared everything with her, because she wasn’t just my Mum… she was my advisor. My life coach. My friend.

She still is.

We gossiped at age six, when I confided in her about my first crush – a girl in my kindergarten class; we laughed at age eight, when I decided I liked her older sister better.

We cooked at age nine: mum standing over the stove as I – perched atop the bench in a dry pool of self-raising flour – read aloud her Auntie’s fudge recipe.

And we fought at age ten, when I realised we were different: me an organised, precise, forward-thinking virgo; and her a delightfully impulsive, flappy, live-in-the-moment irrationalist.

‘Fight’ is a liberal term. Rather, we argued.

Not regularly. And certainly not maliciously.

But we disagreed on a number of matters, and I felt that for the first time in my life I possessed the vocabulary to voice my opinion. So I pushed back.