Inside the rise of teen boys and their beauty routines.

If you don't already follow Bach Buquen, chances are you might recognise him — the 19-year-old French content creator has become a teen TikTok sensation. With 6.1 million followers, his content has exploded in popularity — and not for his designer fashion collabs, shirtless posts or viral dance routines.

Rather, it's his makeup routine.

Applying foundation, blush, eyeliner, brow gel and lip gloss while he casually waits for a train in the station, Buquen's GRWM (that stands for Get Ready With Me for the uninitiated) clips have garnered millions upon millions of likes and comments.

Watch: Speaking of makeup routines, here's a flight attendant's secret to a base that lasts a whopping 20-hours. Post continues below.

And the teenager is having a serious moment.

Recently, he teamed up with Kate Moss and Charlotte Tilbury in one of his videos, not to mention countless collaborations with notable designers such as Jacquemus.

Whichever way you want to look at it, makeup for men is having a major moment — and the current adolescent beauty boom says it all.

With multiple-step skincare routines and fragrance wardrobes, there's a whole new wave of TikTok influencers, brands and experts that are making beauty transparent and appealing to teen boys. Because the #GetReadyWithMe world isn't just reserved for females.

In one video, a teen boy uses a pink headband to hold back his hair, before sharing his simple three-step skincare routine involving CeraVe's Hydrating Cleanser and Daily Moisturising Lotion. In another, a teen squirts a La Roche-Posay cleansing oil over his face, followed by the popular K-Beauty snail mucin essence.

In a 'soft boy makeup tutorial', Macedonian influencer Aleksandar Dinev shares his makeup routine, consisting of foundation to "cover up red spots and pimples", adding lipstick as blush and faux freckles to complete his look.

For this younger generation of males, beauty — skincare in particular — doesn't have a stigma. It's a necessity that's simply seen as hygienic and crucial to your overall health.

It's also worth pointing out that a wave of new beauty brands have popped up over the years, aimed at teenage boys. For example Gen Z brands like Peace Out, BREAD and Stryke Club, while brands like CeraVe, La Roche-Posay and Vaseline remain tried and true staples.

However, you'll also notice an increasing interest in popular K-beauty brands like COSRX, Anua and Beauty of Joseon.

And when you take a look at the stats, it makes a lot of sense. Recent research found that in 2024 nearly 70 per cent of Gen Z men, aged 18 to 27, used skincare products, with half of adult men also having a skincare routine.

Huge.

We asked Lisa Ianno, Senior Buyer and Brand Manager at Myer, what she's noticed when it comes to the buying habits of teen boys and men in Australia.

"At Myer, we've seen a significant influx of young men (as young as 11 to 12 years) shopping for themselves. Usually they shop in groups — sampling and buying male fragrances," she explained.

As to why she thinks we're experiencing a rise in interest in this demographic, she shared, "Men are now informed by social media (mostly TikTok) on the 'must have' scents and 'scentmaxxing', i.e. spraying up to 100 sprays(!!) of fragrance to 'max-out' their presence."

In terms of some of the most popular fragrance brands teens are reaching for in Myer, Ianno told us, "Jean Paul Gaultier is the must-have brand, followed by Armani, Rabanne, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro and the top-end of niche fragrances such as Creed and Xerjoff."

Speaking to the shift in attitudes when it comes to the male beauty industry, Ianno added beauty products like fragrances were traditionally never considered an essential part of a man's 'get ready' ritual – whether it's getting ready for a night out, work or school.

"Good on men for looking after themselves and enjoying the pleasure of a great scent!" she said.

Ultimately, the goal is to make beauty — whether it's having a better skincare routine or embracing your love of makeup or fragrance — more accessible and enjoyable for all people. No matter what age or gender.

Because after all, isn't that what beauty is all about?

What do you think about the beauty boom for teenage boys? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: TikTok/@bachbuquen; @jjustinchung; @yanielcoln.