Is it okay to let your teen have a sleepover with their BF/GF? 20 parents weigh in.

It can often be a bit awkward and a major reality check when you realise your teenage child is becoming sexually active.

For And Just Like That... fans, we've seen Miranda and Steve dealing with their teenage son Brady's rather vocal sex life under their roof. Watching the dynamic play out on screen, it's made us wonder where other parents stand on the matter: Is it okay to let your teen have a sleepover with their boyfriend or girlfriend?

We spoke with 20 parents and guardians and were met with a bunch of responses, varying from hell yes to hell no, and all the shades in between.

Here's what they had to say:

Is it okay to let your teen have a sleepover at home with their partner?

"When I was 16 I was allowed to have my boyfriend sleepover (I think we had been together about a year prior). However, now that I am a parent myself, I'm not sure I would allow it."

"With my two kids, I allowed them to have their respective partners over from the age of 17. I figured if they are already sexually active (considering the legal age is 16) then I'd rather them experience that respectfully and with consent at home rather than a seedy car park."

"Well, I'm all for my son having his girlfriend over for the night, but her parents are completely against them being in the same bedroom together. I think it comes down to your personal politics and religion (if you have one). So, we have to respect the girlfriend's parents and we have said until they are both 18, they need to abide by that."

"I would only let my children have a boyfriend/girlfriend over when they are in their late teens. I also don't want any casual sex happening in the house, only their committed partners."

"As a dad, my wife and I butt heads on this topic. I'm all for my teen daughter having a partner over to our place, but my wife who is a stepmother to my daughter isn't keen. My wife is a mother herself, her own daughter a year younger than mine and she doesn't think it's appropriate for either child. I guess we will see what happens when either daughter comes to us and asks..."