Teen jailed for falling in love

Kaitlyn Hunt, a Florida teen on parole for sex offenses after becoming involved in a gay relationship with an under-age girl at her high school, has been re-arrested for contacting her alleged victim. She is now likely to remain in jail until the outcome of her trial over allegations she had sexual relations with a minor.
When they met, Kaitlyn and the girl were aged 17 and 14. They are now 19 and 16.
A trial date has not yet been sent.
Hunt was originally arrested in February of this year after becoming involved with the girl. The pair met on the school basketball team. When the coach found out about the relationship the parents were contacted and the police were called by the alleged victim's family. Kaitlyn was immediately suspended from school and later arrested.
She has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a child 12 to 16 years of age and faces up to 15 years in prison. If found guilty she'd also be registered as a sexual offender.
Hunts parole was revoked after the prosecution showed proof she's been contacting her alleged victim every day since March 1. Kaitlyn's mum is also accused of contacting the girl, sending her a message asking her to delete messages she's received.
Court documents filed last week allege Hunt has contacted the girl through nearly 20,000 text messages as well as through Facebook. The court motion stated, "the state is in possession of over 25 lewd and lascivious photographs the defendant sent the child victim." They are in possession of photos, a video and will allege the two have been secretly meeting.
The prosecution had offered her a plea deal which would have kept her out of jail but it has also been withdrawn.
Kaitlyn's parents say the family of the girl initially went to the police because they were upset their daughter was gay. Her mother Kelly Hunt said on Facebook, "They were out to destroy my daughter, they feel like my daughter 'made' their daughter gay."
Hunt's family has started an online petition demanding the prosecution stop and have collected 319,000 since May.
Kaitlyn's father Steven Hunt has spoken of the terrifying moment when his daughter was dragged from their home: "My daughter was ripped out of her mother’s arms, hysterical. The police finally told us she was being arrested on “probable cause.” When they said sexual battery on a person 12-16 years old, it was clear what was going on. It had to have been my daughter’s girlfriend’s parents."
Anyone who knows my daughter Kate knows how wonderful she is," says Steven.
"This relationship occurred when they were both minors, and my daughter’s girlfriend’s parents waited until she turned 18 to arrest her. These people never came to us, never tried to speak to us, didn’t try to get the school involved to speak to us and tell us they had a problem with the girls dating, not one single word. Instead, they set out their vengeance and had Kate arrested on felony charges."
He adds: "My daughter’s life is being destroyed. Kate is deeply depressed, crying all the time and suffering night terrors. I will do whatever it takes to fight for my daughter."
He has started a Facebook page called Free Kate. The page is being supported by gay rights groups.
Julia Graves, the attorney for Kaitlyn Hunt issued a terse and emotional statement about how the State has handled the case, her client and the victim.
In a statement released on behalf of Kaitlyn, Graves wrote:
"I have made every effort to keep the alleged victim out of the public eye. I have not taken her depositions and do not plan to until the very last. While I feel what has happened in the past few months is an abomination to the alleged victim, I advocate for Kaitlyn. In advocating for her, that sometimes calls for taking measures that are not pleasant in asking questions.
If this matter had been considered properly in the beginning for what it truly is, we would not be where we are today - and that is with two devastated lives and two devastated families.
It looks as though we have an alleged victim who doesn't agree with how things are being handled by the State, her parents or their attorney. She has felt compelled to do what she thought was the only thing to save Kaitlyn from the State and her parents and that was to reach out and let Kaitlyn know this was not her idea or what she wants. I am totally cognizant that she is a minor."
Should gay minors be treated any differently to hetrosexual minors who date?