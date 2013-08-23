Teen jailed for falling in love

Kaitlyn Hunt, a Florida teen on parole for sex offenses after becoming involved in a gay relationship with an under-age girl at her high school, has been re-arrested for contacting her alleged victim. She is now likely to remain in jail until the outcome of her trial over allegations she had sexual relations with a minor.

When they met, Kaitlyn and the girl were aged 17 and 14. They are now 19 and 16.

A trial date has not yet been sent.

Hunt was originally arrested in February of this year after becoming involved with the girl. The pair met on the school basketball team. When the coach found out about the relationship the parents were contacted and the police were called by the alleged victim's family. Kaitlyn was immediately suspended from school and later arrested.

She has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a child 12 to 16 years of age and faces up to 15 years in prison. If found guilty she'd also be registered as a sexual offender.

Hunts parole was revoked after the prosecution showed proof she's been contacting her alleged victim every day since March 1. Kaitlyn's mum is also accused of contacting the girl, sending her a message asking her to delete messages she's received.

Court documents filed last week allege Hunt has contacted the girl through nearly 20,000 text messages as well as through Facebook. The court motion stated, "the state is in possession of over 25 lewd and lascivious photographs the defendant sent the child victim." They are in possession of photos, a video and will allege the two have been secretly meeting.

The prosecution had offered her a plea deal which would have kept her out of jail but it has also been withdrawn.

Kaitlyn's parents say the family of the girl initially went to the police because they were upset their daughter was gay. Her mother Kelly Hunt said on Facebook, "They were out to destroy my daughter, they feel like my daughter 'made' their daughter gay."

Hunt's family has started an online petition demanding the prosecution stop and have collected 319,000 since May.