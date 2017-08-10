Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Schoolgirl jailed after attacking a fellow pupil with acid, scarring her for life.

British schoolgirl Molly Young, 18, was left badly injured and permanently scarred when drain cleaner that had been poured into her viola case spilled over her legs last September.

Now, her attacker – classmate Emily Bowen, also 18 – has been sentenced to 21 months behind bars.

The liquid was 91 per cent sulphuric acid, caused horrific burns and left Molly “screaming in pain”. It was an act of jealousy, as Bowen’s ex-boyfriend had just begun dating Young.

2. Mother charged after allegedly driving around with her daughter’s body for two days.

A mother in the US has been charged after allegedly driving around with her 11-year-old daughter’s dead body hidden in boot of the car for two days.

Erica Newsome, 37, from Jacksonville, Florida was driving to the home her daughter’s father in Buffalo, New York when she struck a guardrail on a highway in West Virginia, local publication The Pocahontas Times reports.

Passersby said they saw Newsome get out of the car after the accident, remove a body from the back of the car, and drag it over the embankment.

The body was identified as Newsome’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaye-lea Plummer, who police say did not die from the car accident. According to The Pocahontas Times, authorities say the girl’s injuries were “non-motor vehicle injuries” and are treating her death as suspicious.

3. “I’m looking over my shoulder constantly.” Aysha Mehajer on her estranged husband.

The estranged wife of Salim Mehajer has been bombarded with more than 400 emails from the controversial property developer since they separated, AAP reports. She feels as if she’s being stalked, a court has heard.

Some emails have been doctored to look as if they’ve been sent by Aysha Mehajer, with one depicting a fictional conversation in which she tells her husband she wants to reconcile, according to a statement tendered in the Sutherland Local Court.

Ms Mehajer also made a statement to the court, saying she’s “looking over her shoulder constantly” and doesn’t know “what he’s capable of”.

4. Strip funding for schools that don’t promote student vaccination, AMA urges.

The Australian Medical Association has suggested stripping funding from schools that do not actively promote vaccinating students amidst a potential measles outbreak.

The West Australian government issued a citywide health alert last week when an unvaccinated high school student returned to Perth from Italy, where he contracted measles.

About 200 of the 400 students at the Steiner school Perth Waldorf have not been vaccinated.

5. Transgender military members are suing Donald Trump for his recent ‘ban’.

Five transgender members of the US military including Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans have sued President Donald Trump, challenging his ban on transgender people serving in the armed forces, AAP reports.

Trump said on Twitter on July 26 that the US government “will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity” in the military.

The surprise announcement, citing healthcare costs and unit disruption, appealed to some in Trump’s conservative political base but created uncertainty for thousands of transgender service members, many of whom came out after the Pentagon said in 2016 it would allow transgender people to serve openly.

6. Man arrested after driver ploughed car into French soldiers.

French police have arrested a man in the search for a driver who slammed his BMW into soldiers in a Paris suburb, injuring six of them in what appeared to be a carefully timed ambush before speeding away.

The driver’s motive was unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers, and counterterrorism authorities opened an investigation.

To read more of this story, click here.