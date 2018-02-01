News
weddings

Just a bunch of stunning teardrop engagement rings for something a little bit different.

Remember Margot Robbie’s incredible pear-shaped engagement ring? It’s ~trendier~ younger sister is called the ‘teardrop‘, and you need to see her.

Whether they’re simple and understated, something a little bit different, or wildly lavish, teardrop rings somehow manage to be timeless and modern at the same time. It’s the perfect mix.

Oh, and the beauty of this style is they make gorgeous statement rings so non-engaged people don’t have to miss out.

So in the spirit of wasting time at work being helpful, we’ve pulled together a bunch of really beautiful teardrop engagement rings for your perusing pleasure.

Enjoy.

Luna Skye 14kt Gold and Diamond Double Band Teardrop Moonstone Ring, *$2731.80 AUD.

Tiffany & Co. Tapered Teardrop Ring, priced from $15,800.

Natalie Maree Rose Morganite Engagement Ring, $1,880.

Michael Hill Grand Arpeggio Engagement Ring, $4,299.

Luna Skye 14kt Gold and Diamond Mini Moonstone Ring, *$1646.13 AUD.

AUSGEMSCo Rose Gold Morganite Pear Shaped Engagement Ring, from $590.

Anna Sheffield Pear Rosette Ring, $9,320.

Anita Ko 18k Gold Diamond Princess Eternity Ring, *$5094.25 AUD

Heidi Gibson The Rhapsody Ring, from $2,580.

Taylor Custom Rings Ava Ring, from *$2263.28 AUD.

*Prices have been converted from US dollars.

