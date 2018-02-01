Just a bunch of stunning teardrop engagement rings for something a little bit different.

Remember Margot Robbie’s incredible pear-shaped engagement ring? It’s ~trendier~ younger sister is called the ‘teardrop‘, and you need to see her.

Whether they’re simple and understated, something a little bit different, or wildly lavish, teardrop rings somehow manage to be timeless and modern at the same time. It’s the perfect mix.

Oh, and the beauty of this style is they make gorgeous statement rings so non-engaged people don’t have to miss out.

So in the spirit of wasting time at work being helpful, we’ve pulled together a bunch of really beautiful teardrop engagement rings for your perusing pleasure.

Enjoy.

*Prices have been converted from US dollars.