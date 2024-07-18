Teachers have absolutely had it. The viral response to a parent's wild request is proof.

We can probably all agree that teachers consistently go above and beyond.
Doing overtime, buying school supplies with their own money... these are just some ways teachers extend themselves on a truly pittance salary.
But one teacher has firmly reached her limit around what's being asked of her outside of her job description — and she's calling it out.
Sharing a video on TikTok in a now viral post, Katie Larson has opened up about an incident with one of her students' parents that pushed her to the brink.