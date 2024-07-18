Teachers have absolutely had it. The viral response to a parent's wild request is proof.

"That parent messaged me during the day with the information and I thought that was for me because I was invited. No — I was expected to write all the invitations."

Without ever being asked if she would be willing to take on this task outside of her actual job, Katie was understandably a little taken aback by the brazen display from the parent.

"No," she said. "I responded, 'I can't write all these invitations out', and I sent them home with the class list. Nope. Not what I can do."

Almost 500,000 views later, Katie's video has received a loud and resounding cry of support, with many jumping in the comments section to back her up.

Among the most common responses were people who agreed that this parent was incredibly out of touch and clearly had no grasp on the huge workload that teachers are tasked with each day.

"Absolutely NOT," wrote one user. "The audacity is loud."

"What the heck made a parent think that was okay?" wrote another.

"I can't believe they thought you would do that," wrote another user.

Beyond the shock, however, was an influx of anecdotes from other teachers who had been asked to do similar 'admin' jobs for parents and — wow.

"Same thing happened to me!" wrote one user. "And then the day of, the mum sent an email to me cancelling the party and told me to tell the kids and their parents to just drop off the presents on the front porch."

"I once had a parent send in a whole birthday cake, no plates, no napkins, no forks, no knife," said another.