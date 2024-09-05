In the whirlwind of celebrity breakups that is 2024, even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't safe from rumours.

This week, images surfaced on Reddit of an alleged breakup contract between Swift and Kelce. The documents appeared to be headed with the words 'Full Scope Public Relations', which is the name of the PR firm that represents Kelce.

The alleged contract outlines that the couple is due to announce their break up at the end of September, a few days "post-break up" in order to "allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity." The 'contract' also includes examples of what the statement would say.

"Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time," the images read. Everybody remain calm. I know.

When these images first hit the international headlines, I think we all collectively thought the same thing — if this is true, it is an absolute PR nightmare.

Shortly after, Full Scope Public Relations released a statement denying the validity of the documents or any affiliation of the images with their firm, telling The Daily Mail that the photos were "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency."

But for all the hopeful Tayvis romantics in the world, there are just as many naysayers.

Crisis PR management expert Molly McPherson has her own take on the situation. She took to TikTok to reply to a user comment and express her opinion… that the 'breakup document' is indeed real.

In a one-minute long video, McPherson expressed that she believes the 'breakup contract' is real for two very simple reasons.

The first being that the Kelce's PR firm was strategic in releasing their official statement to a media outlet that would provide them reach without probing and prodding into the story as other publications might.

"Do I think it's real? Yes," she said simply. "Two reasons why, one, from what I could tell, the only media outlet that they directly replied to was the Daily Mail, the PR firm that manages Travis Kelce's career, was the Daily Mail… because they know it would have far reach. And they didn't want the scrutiny of a media outlet that's higher up the food chain."

Taylor Swift and Travic Kelce at AFC Championship 2024. Image: Getty Images

Reason number two? A breakup plan seems perfectly realistic for such a high-profile couple. From McPherson's experience as a PR crisis manager, it is not uncommon for a PR agency to devise a contingency plan for when a very famous couple part ways.

"The other reason why I think it's real is because a good PR firm managing someone at that level is going to have a crisis plan. That's exactly what it is. It's a crisis communication plan, if they break up," she said.

While the rumours swirling around Swift and Kelce's relationship seem to be dividing the internet, McPherson does reiterate that, while she personally believes the documents to be true, they are just a PR plan. Not a confirmation of any breakup.

"Highly doubtful a PR firm would know the love life of Taylor Swift, but they can prepare for it."

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce at Wembley Stadium in London. Image: Getty Images

However, as we mentioned earlier, Kelce's representatives have spoken out denying the claims. Full Scope PR told The Daily Mail they have also engaged their legal team "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

So, as things currently stand, there's no need to lose hope. Currently all we have to stand on is speculation and until we see or hear more from the couple themselves, it's probably best to take everything with a grain of salt.

