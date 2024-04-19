The biggest revelations hidden within the lyrics of Taylor Swift's new album.

Taylor Swift has done it again. She's sent us into a spin over a new album we now have to mercilessly decode.

The Tortured Poets Department just dropped and like all of the singer's past albums, fans are eager to find clues that could allude to some details about Swift's recent relationships, which include current boyfriend Travis Kelce, 2023 fling Matty Healy, and her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn that ended last year.

There's a lot of material to work with and we've dug deep into what some of The Tortured Poets Department's lyrics could mean and the delightful Easter eggs that Swift has left her fans to find.

Taylor Swift's saddest lyrics are about Joe Alwyn.

Fans will be surprised to find that there are not many obvious Joe Alwyn references on the album, a stark contrast to the expectation among fans that this would be the 'Joe breakup album'.

But she did potentially dedicate at least one song to the demise of their relationship.

In 'So Long, London', she sings "I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free," which could be about the six years she spent with Alwyn living in London.

The tune is not salacious with gossip — it's just rather sad.

"So long, London, had a good run. A moment of warm sun but I’m not the one," she sings. "So long, London, stitches undone, two graves, one gun. You’ll find someone."

Taylor Swift has got plenty to say about Matty Healy.

Never fear, the album has plenty of digs about her ex, but she ain't aiming at Alwyn. Based on the clues and Easter eggs, it sounds like she's spent most of the songs venting about her short dalliance with The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

Healy and Swift met back in 2014 before she got with Alwyn, but after the split, Swift and Healy went public in May 2023 but they were broken up by June.

In 'Guilty as Sin?', Swift suggests that while she was in a relationship, she had “fatal fantasies” about someone from her past. If this wasn't overt enough, she mentioned the crush sending her a song by the Scottish band The Blue Nile.

And guess what? Healy has previously called The Blue Nile his “favorite band of all time".

Swift goes on to address public criticism she faced from a controversial relationship in 'But Daddy, I Love Him'. In the song, she takes aim at those who felt they had the right to police her dating habits.

"'Stay away from her,' the saboteurs protested too much," she sang.

"I'd rather burn my whole life down than listen to one more second of all this bitchin' and moanin'. I'll tell you something 'bout my good name, it's mine along with all the disgrace," she sings.

Taylor then seemed to take aim at her fans with the mention of 'vipers' which could be a nod to her Reputation era.

"I don't cater to all these vipers dressed in empire's clothing," she says. Oop, she's mad!

But don't worry, she's saved some of that venom for a certain man... a man who is probably Matty Healy.

In 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived', she sings about someone "Gazing at me starry-eyed in your Jehovah's Witness suit," which could be referencing Healy's trademark suited look.

She then accuses the same man of ghosting her at the end of their romance, as she alludes to drug use in the relationship.

"You tried to buy some pills from a friend of friends of mine. They just ghosted you, now you know what it feels like," she sang. Swift later added that the person "showed me off then sank in stoned oblivion."

The song culminates in Swift singing, "You said normal girls were 'boring' but you were gone by the morning. You kicked out the stage lights, but you're still performing."

Wow. Sorry to this man but this is a sensation takedown.

There's a love song about Travis Kelce.

But don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom. There are plenty of light and uplifting songs on the album and 'The Alchemy' sounds a lot like a love song about NFL player, Travis Kelce.

The song is stuffed with sports analogies that aren't subtle, as she sings "when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team," which could be referencing how often the couple would private jet to visit each other.

The sport talk continues...

"These blokes warm the benches, we've been on a winning streak," she sings, potentially a nod to Kelce's Super Bowl win, as she adds "Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me."

One particular line in the song stood out as Swift sang "I haven't come around in so long. But I'm making a comeback to where I belong." This could allude to how private she was during the Alwyn years, with Swift being much more of a public person since dating Kelce.

Taylor name-drops plenty of famous friends.

In the song 'TTPD', another song rumoured to be about Healy, Swift drops a curious reference. “You smoked and ate seven bars of chocolate, we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

Big day to be Charlie Puth.

She goes on to make a few more references to famous people. "You told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave. And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen," she sings.

Considering that Jack Antonoff co-wrote the song with Swift, many would expect this is the Jack in question. As for the mysterious Lucy, some reckon she's referring to Boygenius member, Lucy Dacus, as the band opened for Swift on the Eras Tour and coincidentally... Lucy is friends with Healy.

Stay tuned friends, knowing the Swifties, there will be MANY more Easter eggs to come.

