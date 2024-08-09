Police uncovered a chilling terror plot for a Taylor Swift concert. The fans' response is everything.

It was supposed to be one of the most memorable nights of their lives. Thousands of Swifties had bedazzled their outfits, booked their flights and memorised the lyrics to every song Taylor Swift has ever released. They were the lucky ones, with a golden ticket to the star's sold out tour.

But what Vienna fans didn't know, was that a chilling terror plot was being planned behind the scenes.

A 19-year-old man has made a full confession in custody. Austrian authorities have stated that he hoped to "to kill as many people as possible."

Over 195,000 people were expected to attend over three days, and if authorities didn't catch on, the consequences of the shows going ahead would have been devastating.

As a result of the plot, Swift has cancelled her Vienna shows, something she rarely ever does, in order to keep fans safe.

What did police uncover in the Vienna Taylor Swift terror plot?

Austrian police uncovered a disturbing terror plot, allegedly masterminded by a 19-year-old Austrian suspect.

Officials say he began working on his attack plans in July, and just a few weeks ago uploaded to the internet an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State group militia.

The Sun reports that the attack planned to infiltrate the venue's steward staff and that the suspect was in possession of materials used to build bombs. The suspect reportedly stole the chemicals from his former workplace—a metal processing company in his hometown of Ternitz.

He also allegedly planned to drive a car into the some 20,000 fans who were expected to gather outside the huge stadium during the concert, in addition to using knives or homemade explosives to carry out the attack.

He was employed a few days ago by a company providing services at the concert venue, and was arrested near the stadium.

Authorities also found Islamic State group and al-Qaeda material at the home of the second suspect, a 17-year-old Austrian. No other suspects were being sought, the interior minister said, however, police interrogated a 15-year-old who had been in contact with both suspects.

Swift was to host three back-to-back shows at Ernst Happel Stadium from Thursday night. The foiled attack had been planned for Thursday or Friday, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of Austria's Directorate for Protection of the State and Intelligence (DSN), stated that the suspect’s goal was to "kill himself and a large crowd either today or tomorrow at the concert".

How did Taylor Swift cancel the Vienna shows?

Shortly after the news broke, Swift's team, Taylor Nation, shared a statement from the organisers announcing the cancellation of all three of her Vienna concerts for safety reasons. Image: Instagram @barracuda.music.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” wrote Barracuda Music on Instagram.

While canceling the concerts was the only way to ensure fan safety, it didn’t make it any easier for Swifties who were eagerly awaiting the chance to see their idol perform live.

How did Swifties respond?

As news of the horrific nature and scale of the terror plot spread, Swifties have banded together. Of course, many have posted online lamenting the money they spent to get to Vienna, but the overarching message has been one of love and solidarity.

In a touching display of support, fans gathered in large crowds across Vienna, exchanging friendship bracelets, singing along to her biggest hits, and comforting each other during this difficult time.

Countless videos chronicled the group, singing each and every lyric to their favourite songs, including 'Long Live' and 'Love Story'. Despite feeling broken, the Swifties came together.

Instead of giving into the fear, they responded with love.

Online, the hashtag #WeLoveYouTaylor began trending on X, with people expressing their solidarity with the singer.

"I've never felt so safe and happy like I felt at my Eras show. The Eras Tour means home for all of us, thank you Taylor for building something so magical," tweeted one user.

Has Taylor Swift spoken about the Vienna plot?

Swift and her team are yet to release an official statement about the cancellation. However, in a 2019 interview with Elle, the singer revealed that a terror attack at one of her shows was her "biggest fear" and mentioned that she carries army-grade bandage dressing in case she needs to treat gunshot or stab wounds.

"After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months. There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe."

"My fear of violence has continued into my personal life."

The terror plot follows a tragic incident in the UK, where three young girls were killed during a Swift-themed dance class after a man entered the building and went on a stabbing spree.

Are cancelled Taylor Swift tickets being refunded?

Organisers have announced that all ticket holders will receive refunds.

"All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 working days," the statement read.