How Taylor Swift became a femme fatale … with a little help from Sylvia Plath.

Eleanor Spencer-Regan, Durham University

In the opening shots of the video for her record breaking new single “Look What You Made Me Do”, we see the zombie formerly known as Taylor Swift claw her way out of a grave. This shovel-wielding revenant is a far cry from the “girl next door” who, in the video for her 2006 debut single “Tim McGraw”, innocently frolicked with a Chevy-driving, chisel-jawed high school heartthrob.

But even then there were clues that this country princess would grow up to become a shrewd pop culture queen. In that song’s lyrics, she was swift to puncture the well-worn hyperbole of the country love song:

Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” is startlingly Plathian in a number of ways. Just as in Plath’s poems we see a diverse cast of female figures drawn from myth, legend, and Jungian archetype (murderess, virgin, queen, lioness, lady and Godiva) all vying for position, at the end of Swift’s video, 14 Taylor Swifts, old and new, line up to take their final bow, and the antipathy between them couldn’t be clearer. Will the real Taylor Swift please stand up?

Lady Lazarus

As literature graduates everywhere could tell you, one of the most disquieting aspects of Plath’s poem “Daddy” is the naive nursery rhyme patterning juxtaposed with Nazi and Holocaust imagery, coupled with the repeated crooning “ooo” sounds, suggestive of both baby talk and pillow talk:

I have always been scared of you, With your Luftwaffe, your gobbledygoo. And your neat mustache And your Aryan eye, bright blue.

In Swift’s chorus, too, we hear this knowing breathiness – “Ooh, look what you made me do / Look what you made me do” – as she nonchalantly crashes a gold supercar into a jewellery store, writhes in a bathtub filled with diamonds, and mobilises an army of latex-clad fantasy girls (“living dolls” straight out of Plath’s poem “The Applicant”).

It is in the refrain, though, that Swift identifies herself most confidently as one of Plath’s risen women. Echoing the Lady Lazarus with nine lives who asserts, “Dying / Is an art, like everything else / I do it exceptionally well”, Swift recounts, “But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time / Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time.”

Both women acknowledge the rapacity of public interest in their lives. Swift’s 2014 singles “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off” satirise the media portrayal of her as “a girl who’s crazy but seductive but glamorous but nuts but manipulative”, and Plath’s Lady Lazarus turns the tables on “the peanut-crunching crowd”, exploiting them as they seek to exploit her:

There is a charge For the eyeing of my scars, there is a charge For the hearing of my heart.

The woman formerly consumed by the male gaze becomes the consumer as she warns: “Out of the ash / I rise with my red hair / And I eat men like air.” Swift similarly warms to her new role as a femme fatale as she half-threatens, half-promises: “I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.”

So what’s next for Taylor Swift? If the chart performance of “Look What You Made Me Do” is anything to go by, it’s even bigger things. Having clapped back to her haters with this self-reflexive single, she’s now got the ticket touts in her sights.

They would do well to heed the lines from Plath’s “Lady Lazarus” – “Beware / Beware”.

Eleanor Spencer-Regan, Vice-Principal and Senior Tutor of St Chad’s College, Durham University

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.